Ab de Villiers to Chris Gayle, players who could be making IPL 2023 return

Let's have a look at these five players who could be seen in the 16th edition of the IPL.
While the current Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is yet to finish, there are already talks about the next season. The 15th edition did not go as planned for the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and five-times title holders Mumbai Indians (MI), who were eliminated from the playoffs race.
READ | MS Dhoni to Ambati Rayudu, CSK cricketers who may not play IPL 2023
Even Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were shown the door after they lost to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who became the second entrant after Gujarat Titans (GT) to the Playoffs.
With many teams, next year may see players not either take part next year or even more retire, there are, however, some players, who were not part this year, who make a comeback.
Let's have a look at these five players who could be seen in the 16th edition of the IPL.
1. Chris Gayle
Legendary West Indies batter Chris Gayle had disappointed fans by not registering for the IPL 2022 auction earlier this year. However, the superstar has vowed to make a return to the league next year.
"Next year I’m coming back, they need me!" Gayle had told a news organisation.
"I've represented three teams in the IPL, Kolkata, RCB and Punjab. Between RCB and Punjab, I would love to get a title, with one of those two teams. I had a great stint with RCB where I was more successful within the IPL, and Punjab, they've been good. I love to explore and I love challenges so let's see what happens," Gayle said.
2. Mark Wood
England pacer Mark Wood was signed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for INR 7.5 crore before he had to pull out of the 2022 tournament with an elbow injury.
"I thought it was the right time to go the IPL to try and prove my case there," Wood had said. However, the injury ruled him out. Fans would be able to see the fast bowler next year.
3. Ab de Villiers
Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli in an interview had hinted that South African great Ab de Villiers could be back in the camp for IPL 2023 in 'some capacity.'
"I miss him a lot. I talk to him regularly. He was in the US recently with his family watching golf. He is keenly observing RCB and hopefully, he will be here next year in some capacity," Kohli had said during an interaction with RCB's social media team.
4. Jofra Archer
England speedster Jofra Archer was taken by Mumbai Indians (MI) for INR 8 crore but had struggled with injuries and had to miss the IPL 2022.
Talking about his return for the next season, the 27-year-old, if found fit and fine and the England Cricket Board (ECB) terms his availability, could be seen donning the MI jersey alongside Jasprit Bumrah.
5. Suresh Raina
CSK saw a lot of problems in the 15th edition of the IPL and will be looking to make some changes. With talks about MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu's retirement and even that of a tiff between the management and Ravindra Jadeja, the side will be eyeing some players and Suresh Raina could be just that.
After going unsold this season and being part of the commentary, he could come back to the Yellow jersey outfit.