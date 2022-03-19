Jhulan Goswami: From being a ball girl to breaking records for India, a look at her career in PICS

Did you know Jhulan Goswami once acted as a ball girl during the 1997 Women's World Cup? Read on to know about her career in brief:
Despite being one of the most senior players at the ICC Women's World Cup, Jhulan Goswami continues to break record after record. The 'Chakda Express' made her bow for Team India in 2002 and continues to go strong two decades later.
But did you know that Goswami had to fight a lot with her family to take up cricket as a career? or that she once acted as a ball girl during the World Cup? In this article, we will take a look at Jhulan Goswami's record laden career in brief.
1. Jhulan Goswami: Early life
Jhulan Goswami was born on 25th November 1982, to a middle-class family in a small town named Chakdah in West Bengal. As a child, she developed an affinity towards sports. The legendary cricketer's first love was football, but it all changed after the 1992 World Cup, where Goswami fell in love with the gentleman's game. She started to play cricket with boys in her neighbourhood, but hailing from a small town, she had to overcome various obstacles.
2. Jhulan Goswami: Overcoming hurdles
While a young Jhulan somehow was able to convince her parents despite the societal pressure to let her play cricket, the small town hardly had any infrastructure. Thus, for three days a week, Goswami would wake up before dawn, and travel to Kolkata at 5 AM, a two-hour-long journey via train, she would reach her training ground, practice cricket there, and then commute back to Chakdah to attend her school.
3. Jhulan Goswami: Being a ball girl at '97 World Cup
Already bitten by the cricket bug, Goswami continued to rise through the ranks. She got a once-in-a-lifetime chance to witness the greats of the game with her own eyes at the 1997 World Cup, which was held in India. The 39-year-old acted as a ball-girl for one of the World Cup games, where she was mesmerised by then Australian skipper Belinda Clark. Goswami began to dream, as she saw herself, emulating Clark's heroics to play for her nation one day.
4. Jhulan Goswami: India debut, a dream come true
Still in her teens, Jhulan through her hard work broke through into the Bengal state cricket team. After impressing with her state side, the young pacer was selected for the national team and on 6 January 2002, she made her India bow against England in Chennai. Despite starting out as a bowler, she struck 157-run partnership with Mithali Raj to announce her arrival in style, showcasing her prowess as an all-rounder.
5. Jhulan Goswami: Playing her first World Cup in 2005
By the time the 2005 World Cup came around, Jhulan Goswami had already picked up her nickname of 'Chakda Express'. She was selected in the India squad for 2005 World Cup, helping the team reach the final, where they faltered in the summit clash, finishing as runners up to Australia. The right-arm pacer had picked up 13 wickets at the World Cup.
6. Jhulan Goswami: The rise
After the setback, Goswami decided to work on her weakness and started to give more time to her batting as well. In 2006, she struck a half-century against England, to help India register their first win in Tests against the three-lionesses. In the second Test of the same series, the veteran pacer picked up 5 wickets in each innings to finish with her career-best figures of 10/78. In 2007, she would go on to win the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year award.
7. Jhulan Goswami: Taking over as captain from Mithali Raj
In 2008, Mithali Raj stepped down as the skipper of the Women's team, and the responsibility was instilled upon Jhulan Goswami. She had moderate success as captain, till 2011. Naturally, owing to her success, accolades began to follow. The 39-year-old was conferred with Arjuna Award in 2010, and later she won the
M. A. Chidambaram trophy. The 'Chakda Express' received the Padma Shri award in 2012 and became the no.1 ranked ICC Women's ODI bowler in 2016.
8. Jhulan Goswami: Going strong till date
The veteran cricketer continues to be an integral part of the India Women's team. She's broken multiple records at the ongoing World Cup in New Zealand as well, including the feat of playing 200 ODIs in Women's cricket, which she reached during India's match against Australia on Saturday.
9. Jhulan Goswami: The 'Chakda Xpress' biopic
For the unversed, Jhulan Goswami's stellar career will soon be showcased in her biopic 'Chakda Xpress', wherein Anushka Sharma will be seen playing the lead role. The movie will be based around the highlights of Goswami's career, from convincing her parents, breaking the stereotypes to her rise as one of the greatest ever Women's cricketers India has ever produced.