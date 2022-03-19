Jhulan Goswami: From being a ball girl to breaking records for India, a look at her career in PICS

Did you know Jhulan Goswami once acted as a ball girl during the 1997 Women's World Cup? Read on to know about her career in brief:

Despite being one of the most senior players at the ICC Women's World Cup, Jhulan Goswami continues to break record after record. The 'Chakda Express' made her bow for Team India in 2002 and continues to go strong two decades later.

But did you know that Goswami had to fight a lot with her family to take up cricket as a career? or that she once acted as a ball girl during the World Cup? In this article, we will take a look at Jhulan Goswami's record laden career in brief.