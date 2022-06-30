Search icon
India vs England: Schedule, venues, live streaming, match timing - All you need to know

Here's all you need to know about India's tour of England which begins on July 1: From the schedule, venues, live streaming, squads to match timings

Team India are currently in England as they gear up to take on the Three Lions in the rescheduled fifth Test match at Edgbaston. After the one-off Test, the two teams will face off in a three-match T20I series, followed by an ODI series of as many games. 

So, before the Men in Blue kick off their England tour, here's all you need to know about India's tour of England 2022, from the schedule, venues, live streaming, and squads to match timings. 

1. India vs England - Schedule, venues and match timing

India's tour of England begins with the rescheduled fifth Test match in Edgbaston. Then, the two teams will contest in a T20I series of 3 games, followed by an ODI series of as many games, which concludes India's assignment in the UK. 

Here's the complete schedule of India's tour of England 2022:

Rescheduled 5th Test - July 1-5, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 3 PM IST

1st T20I - July 7 - Ageas Bowl, Southampton, 11 PM IST

2nd T20I - July 9 - Edgbaston, Birmingham, 7 PM IST

3rd T20I - July 10 - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11 PM IST

1st ODI - July 12 - The Oval, London, 3:30 PM IST

2nd ODI - July 14 - Lord's, London - 5:30 pm IST

3rd ODI - July 17 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - 5:30 pm IST

2. Team India's squad

While the BCCI have already announced India's squad for the rescheduled fifth Test in Edgbaston, the squads for the following T20I and ODI series haven't been announced, but as per reports, the same team which played against Ireland led by Hardik Pandya will face off against England in the first T20I of the series.

Many senior members of the side including the likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah will be rested, and they will all return to action from the second T20I. 

India's squad for the fifth Test:

Rohit Sharma (Ruled Out), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Risabh Pant (Wicket Keeper), KS Bharat (Wicket Keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Mohd, Siraj, Umesh Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna

3. India vs England - Live streaming

India's tour of England will be telecasted on Sony Sports Networks in India, who've won the rights to broadcast the matches in the subcontinent. As far as the live streaming is concerned, fans can tune into Sony LIV app to catch all the live-action. 

4. England's squad

While the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have yet to announce the Three Lions' squad for the T20I and ODI series, they named a 15-man strong squad for the Edgbaston Test, and on Thursday, Cricket England even announced the playing XI which will face off against India. 

England XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Sam Billings (wicketkeeper), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

