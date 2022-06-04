IND vs SA: With no Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, some key battles to watch out for in T20I series

India is currently on a 12-match winning streak in T20Is and a win in Delhi will set a new world record for the most consecutive wins in T20Is.

After two months of playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the cricketers are all set to return to national duty, with their first assignment post IPL being the South Africa series at home.

The Indian team will welcome the Proteas for a five-match T20I series which will commence on June 9 at the Arjun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi.

The BCCI, for this series, has rested their star players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah. KL Rahul will be leading the side in the absence of the regular captain.

Talking about India's performance, they are currently on a 12-match winning streak in T20Is. A win in Delhi will set a new world record for the most consecutive wins in T20Is.

Rahul had led the new IPL team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) recently to the Playoffs. A lot will be riding on his shoulder, especially as the South African side is sending their A team.