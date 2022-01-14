ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Meet the 5 cricketers to watch out for in this tournament

Some of the greatest cricketers like Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Kane Williamson and Steven Smith have shown their prowess in ICC U-19 WC tournaments.
ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: The 14th edition of the ICC U-19 World Cup will begin today in the West Indies with 16 teams in the competition. India, a record four-time champion in the ICC U-19 World Cup tournament will begin its campaign on Saturday in Group B alongside South Africa, Ireland and Uganda.
A total of 48 ODI matches will be played during the tournament where Bangladesh will be looking to defend their title. The tournament scheduled from January 14, 2022 to February 5, 2022 will be played across 10 venues.
Some of the greatest cricketers from the current players like Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Kane Williamson and Steven Smith have shown their prowess in the ICC Under-19 World Cup tournaments. Here we look at the five cricketers to watch out for this season of the ICC U-19 World Cup tournament.
1. Harnoor Singh, India
During the Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022, one player to surely watch out for will be left-handed opener Harnoor Singh. Hailing from a family of cricketers, his bat has continuously done the talking for him. Since November, after making it to the Under-19 side, the runs have continued to flow.
Harnoor Singh caught the attention of cricket lovers and people from his fraternity after hitting three centuries in the age-group Challenger Trophy played last year. More recently, his unbeaten 100 helped India defeat Australia by nine wickets in a warm-up game ahead of the Under-19 World Cup.
He hit 16 fours in his well played century negating Cooper Connolly's 117 in the same match.
(Image Source: Twitter@harbhajan_singh)
2. Ravi Kumar, India
Ravi Kumar, the left-arm seamer is selected as a bowler for the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022. Ravi Kumar's success has been based mainly on control and seam position. He took 4 wickets for 34 runs against Australia in a World Cup warm-up game.
Ravi Kumar is also the bowler who keeps things tight for India by giving very less runs to the opponents.
(Image Source: File Photo)
3. Qasim Akram, Pakistan
Qasim Akram, the Pakistani cricketer made his Twenty20 debut on September 30, 2020 for Central Punjab. The young all-rounder will lead Pakistan in the ICC Under-19 World Cup and is likely to be the tournament's most experienced player.
He has also played nine first-class matches, averaging 35.36. In the 21 T20s that he has played, his strike rate is 152.04. In 15 List A games, the batter has an average of 51 and a strike rate of more than 100.
(Image Source: Twitter)
4. Dewald Brevis, South Africa
Dewald Brevis, the right-handed batsman is seen as the next AB de Villiers of South Africa. His batting style is aggressive. He is often seen hitting boundaries and has looked comfortable facing spin too. And adding to his skills, he is also a leg break bowler.
Brevis took ten wickets in three youth one-dayers against West Indies last month, played in the Caribbean where the World Cup is being played. However, his batting form was not good enough.
Dewald Brevis made his Twenty20 debut on October 8, 2021, for the South Africa Under-19s in the 2021-22 CSA Provincial T20 Knock-Out Tournament.
(Image Source: Twitter)
5. Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Australia
The nineteen-year-old Indian-origin cricketer Nivethan Radhakrishnan will play for Australia in the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022. Radhakrishnan, moved to Sydney from India in 2013.
The all-rounder is the only known ambidextrous cricketer in Australia. Before this, he was part of the Indian Premier League as a net bowler for the Delhi Capitals. He bats left-handed and possesses the ability to bowl right-arm off spin and left-arm spin.
Radhakrishnan played for the Australian Under-16 team in Dubai against Pakistan in 2019, where he was the highest wicket-taker in one day matches, with seven strikes in four matches.
He has batted at various positions - at the top, in the middle, right at the end. He has bowled to top batters, not just in Australia, over the years, turning out as a net bowler in the Tamil Nadu Premier League for two seasons and once under Ricky Ponting's watch for Delhi Capitals in the IPL.
(Image Source: Twitter)