ICC Under 19 Men's World Cup 2022: Where to watch, schedule and other details

48 ODIs will be played in the ICC U19 Men's World Cup 2022. 16 teams participating in the tournament. Bangladesh will be looking to defend their title

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 14, 2022, 10:41 AM IST

ICC Under 19 Men's World Cup 2022 is all set to kickstart from today in the Caribbean island of West Indies. The tournament scheduled from January 14, 2022 to February 5, 2022 will be played across 10 venues in Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago.

A total of 16 teams are participating in the U19 World Cup 2022. These 16 teams are divided into four groups - A, B, C, and D with 4 teams in each group. A total of 48 ODI matches will be played during the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 where Bangladesh will be looking to defend their title. 

In this 14th edition of the ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup, everyday multiple games are scheduled to be played. 

How teams are divided

Bangladesh, Canada, England, and UAE are part of group A.

India, Ireland, South Africa, and Uganda are part of group B.

Afghanistan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe are part of group C.

Australia, Scotland, Sri Lanka and West Indies are part of group D.

Where to watch the matches

The ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup is available on - icc.tv for FREE.

The tournament is also available in other regions with local broadcasters. 

How the matches are scheduled

In the group stage of U19 World Cup 2022, each team will face the other team of their group once.

Then the top two teams from each group - A, B, C, and D will qualify for the quarter-finals.

The winners of the quarter-finals of the U19 World Cup 2022 will face in the semi-finals.

The winning teams of both the semi-final games will play in the final of ICC U19 World Cup 2022.

The ICC U19 Men's World Cup 2022 is scheduled to take place on February 5, 2022.

Teams that finish at the bottom two spots of their respective groups will battle against each other.

This is termed as the Plate round of Under 19 Men's World Cup 2022.

In Plate round teams that win the final will get the 9th spot while runners-up will get the 10th spot.

Similarly, the rest of the teams will get their spots according to their performance.

