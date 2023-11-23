India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Follow Highlights of IND vs AUS T20I match from Visakhapatnam.

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan showcased their exceptional batting skills, leading India to a thrilling two-wicket victory against Australia in the first T20I on Thursday.

Despite losing two early wickets while chasing a challenging target of 209, Surya's impressive knock of 80 and Ishan's solid contribution of 58 helped India regain their momentum. Adding to the excitement, Rinku Singh's quickfire 22 off just 14 balls sealed the victory for India on the very last delivery. Tanveer Sangha proved to be a formidable opponent for India, claiming two crucial wickets for Australia.

In the earlier innings, Josh Inglis displayed his talent by scoring his maiden T20I century, propelling Australia to a formidable total of 208/3 in 20 overs.