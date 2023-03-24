UPW vs MI, Women's Premier League 2023 Highlights: Mumbai Indians defeated UP Warriorz by 72 runs in the Eliminator fixture, for a berth in the final.

On Friday, Mumbai Indians secured a spot in the final match of the Women's Premier League 2023 by defeating UP Warriorz by a whopping 72 runs in the Eliminator. The star of the match was Issy Wong, who delivered an impressive hat-trick and returned figures of 4 for 14.

MI's victory sets up a thrilling final match against Delhi Capitals on March 26. Earlier in the match, Nat Sciver-Brunt scored an unbeaten 72 off just 38 balls, helping MI post a formidable total of 182 for 4. Despite Kiran Navgire's valiant effort of 43 off 27 balls, UPW were unable to chase down the target and were bundled out for 110.

UPW skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and chose to bowl first against MI. The match was a thrilling display of skill and determination from both teams, but ultimately, MI emerged victorious and secured their place in the final.

Check MI vs UPW Highlights here: