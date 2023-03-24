CRICKET
UPW vs MI, Women's Premier League 2023 Highlights: Mumbai Indians defeated UP Warriorz by 72 runs in the Eliminator fixture, for a berth in the final.
On Friday, Mumbai Indians secured a spot in the final match of the Women's Premier League 2023 by defeating UP Warriorz by a whopping 72 runs in the Eliminator. The star of the match was Issy Wong, who delivered an impressive hat-trick and returned figures of 4 for 14.
MI's victory sets up a thrilling final match against Delhi Capitals on March 26. Earlier in the match, Nat Sciver-Brunt scored an unbeaten 72 off just 38 balls, helping MI post a formidable total of 182 for 4. Despite Kiran Navgire's valiant effort of 43 off 27 balls, UPW were unable to chase down the target and were bundled out for 110.
UPW skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and chose to bowl first against MI. The match was a thrilling display of skill and determination from both teams, but ultimately, MI emerged victorious and secured their place in the final.
We have reached the conclusion of our coverage of the Eliminator match between the Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz at the DY Patil Stadium. As we approach the end of the inaugural Women's Premier League, only one game remains. The Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, two of the most reliable teams, will compete in what is sure to be an exciting finale on Sunday. Get ready for a thrilling match!
— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 24, 2023
Mark your calendars folks @mipaltan will face the @DelhiCapitals in the summit clash of the #TATAWPL
Saika Ishaque secures the last wicket, trapping Rajeshwari Gayakwad LBW, and the umpire promptly raises his finger. With this final play, the Mumbai Indians successfully dismiss the UP Warriorz for a mere 110 runs, propelling themselves into the final with an impressive 72-run victory.
UPW 110 (17.4)
Parshavi Chopra 0(5)
Last wicket Rajeshwari Gayakwad 5(9)
Jintimani Kalita has truly shone in this match, first with a stunning diving catch at short fine and now with a wicket off her very first ball of the evening! She expertly outmaneuvered Anjali Sarvani's defense and sent the ball straight into the leg stump, leaving the Mumbai Indians with just one more wicket to secure a truly unforgettable victory.
UPW 106/9 (17)
Rajeshwari Gayakwad 1(5)
Parshavi Chopra 0(5)
Last wicket Anjali Sarvani 5(11)
— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 24, 2023
Take a bow Issy Wong
Follow the match https://t.co/QnFsPlkrAG#Eliminator | #MIvUPW pic.twitter.com/n3ZKFaxNvP
An electrifying moment for the Mumbai Indians as Jintimani Kalita makes a stunning catch at short fine leg, adding to the excitement of the evening. The UP Warriorz are now down to their last recognised batter, Deepti Sharma, who has just been dismissed Hayley Matthews.
UPW 94/8 (14)
Rajeshwari Gayakwad 0(1)
Anjali Sarvani 2(2)
Last wicket Deepti Sharma 16(20)
Firstly, Navgire hit it straight to Sciver-Brunt at deep midwicket boundary, resulting in a catch. The second delivery was a full one on the middle, but Shaikh failed to connect with it, causing it to hit the stumps. Lastly, the bowler sent a full delivery around the off, and Ecclestone's inside edge led it to the stumps.
UPW 86/7 (13)
Deepti Sharma 8(15)
Anjali Sarvani 2(2)
Last wicket Ecclestone 0(1)
Kiran Navgire is currently performing exceptionally well, as she has hit Amelia Kerr for consecutive sixes, thus keeping UP Warriorz in the game. Her first six was hit over long-on, and the second was a powerful slap of the spinner's delivery, as she skipped down the track and smashed a full toss over the sightscreen.
UPW 84/4 (12)
Deepti Sharma 8(15)
Kiran Navgire 43(25)
Last wicket Grace Harris 14(12)
Amanjot Kaur delivered a remarkable over, conceding only two runs and effectively silencing Kiran Navgire. This was a crucial moment for UPW, who needed to score 118 runs in just 54 deliveries.
UPW 66/4 (11)
Deepti Sharma 5(13)
Kiran Navgire 28(21)
Last wicket Grace Harris 14(12)
The UP Warriorz have fallen even deeper into trouble, with Nat Sciver-Brunt playing a crucial role both with the bat and the ball. Sciver-Brunt managed to dismiss Harris, leaving the UP Warriorz with only six players left. Harris was caught out by Wong at long-on after hitting a length delivery straight into her hands.
UPW 57/4 (8)
Deepti Sharma 1(1)
Kiran Navgire 23(15)
Last wicket Grace Harris 14(12)
Matthews' poor fielding resulted in her dropping a crucial catch, giving Navgire a second chance at bat. Navgire attempted a risky shot off Amelia Kerr, resulting in a high ball that Matthews attempted to catch from long-on.
UPW 51/3 (7)
Grace Harris 10(8)
Kiran Navgire 22(14)
Last wicket Tahila McGrath 7(6)
Tahlia McGrath has taken a tumble, and the UP Warriorz find themselves in a precarious situation, having lost three wickets during the PowerPlay.
UPW 26/3 (5)
Grace Harris 1(2)
Kiran Navgire 6(8)
Last wicket Tahila McGrath 7(6)
Issy Wong made a remarkable strike as the medium pacer, successfully removing skipper Alyssa Healy. This has given Mumbai a fantastic start in their defense of 182.
UPW 14/2 (3)
Tahila McGrath 2(4)
Kiran Navgire 0(0)
Last wicket Alyssa Healy 11(6)
Saika Ishaque has entered the attack and the left-arm spinner has made a brilliant start by dismissing Shweta Sehrawat, giving Mumbai an early breakthrough.
UPW 8/1 (2)
Alyssa Healy 7(4)
Kiran Navgire 0(0)
Last wicket Shweta Sehrawat 1(8)
Shweta Sehrawat and Alyssa Healy have initiated the pursuit for the UP Warriorz, with both openers successfully scoring their first runs. Healy expertly flicked the all-rounder's delivery to the deep mid-wicket boundary, securing her first boundary in the pursuit of a challenging 183 runs.
UPW 8/0 (1)
Alyssa Healy 7(4)
Shweta Sehrawat 1(2)
Pooja Vastrakar is quick to take the offensive against her fellow Indian teammate, Deepti Sharma. She expertly smashes a four and a six off consecutive deliveries, both of which are hit straight down the ground.
MIW 182/4 (20)
Pooja Vastrakar 11(4)
Nat Sciver 72(38)
Last wicket: Melie Kerr 29(19)
Melie Kerr has been caught out by Anjali Sarvani! The ball was swept into the air and after a valiant effort, Sarvani managed to take the catch on her third attempt.
MIW 164/4 (19)
Pooja Vastrakar 0(0)
Nat Sciver 65(36)
Last wicket: Melie Kerr 29(19)
Sciver-Brunt made a bold move in the 12th over by launching an aggressive attack against Chopra. In just 16 deliveries, Sciver-Brunt managed to score an impressive 34 runs.
MIW 98/2 (12)
Hrmanpreet Kaur 9(11)
Nat Sciver 35(17)
Last wicket: Hayley Matthews 26(26)
Harmanpreet Kaur opened her account with a single and then made a brilliant decision to challenge the umpire's decision when Chopra appealed for her wicket. The umpire had initially raised his finger, but upon review, it was revealed that an inside edge had saved Harmanpreet's stay at the crease.
MIW 82/2 (11)
Hrmanpreet Kaur 8(9)
Nat Sciver 20(13)
Last wicket: Hayley Matthews 26(26)
Unfortunately, Matthews did not benefit from the reprieve in the previous over. She was caught out by Navgire at long on, off Parshavi Chopra's first ball of the evening. This was a disappointing end to what had been a promising start for her.
MIW 78/2 (10)
Hrmanpreet Kaur 5(4)
Nat Sciver 19(12)
Last wicket: Hayley Matthews 26(26)
Anjali Sarvani made a valiant effort to catch the ball at deep square leg, but unfortunately, the ball grazed the ground before she could secure the catch. Despite her best efforts, the catch was not completed.
MIW 69/1 (9)
Hayley Matthews 26(25)
Nat Sciver 15(11)
Last wicket: Yastika Bhatia 21(18)
The UP Warriorz bowling has displayed impressive discipline, preventing Mumbai from gaining an advantage in the game. Although Matthews, the Mumbai opener, managed to hit a massive six, she has struggled to find the boundaries and has been unable to exploit any gaps in the field.
MIW 61/1 (8)
Hayley Matthews 19(19)
Nat Sciver 15(11)
Last wicket: Yastika Bhatia 21(18)
Sciver-Brunt has just brought up Mumbai's fifty with a well-executed boundary off her England teammate, Ecclestone. Ecclestone had dropped Sciver-Brunt in the previous over, as she attempted a scoop towards fine leg.
MIW 53/1 (7)
Hayley Matthews 17(16)
Nat Sciver 13(8)
Last wicket: Yastika Bhatia 21(18)
Gayakwad came close to securing her first wicket on the last ball, but unfortunately, Ecclestone dropped her English teammate Sciver-Brunt when she was only on 6 runs. Despite this missed opportunity, Mumbai had a strong powerplay overall.
MIW 46/1 (6)
Hayley Matthews 16(14)
Nat Sciver 7(4)
Last wicket: Yastika Bhatia 21(18)
Sarvani has made a breakthrough in the game, as Bhatia has suffered a disappointing dismissal. Bhatia chipped the ball straight to mid-on and departed the field with only 21 runs to their name.
MIW 37/1 (5)
Hayley Matthews 10(10)
Nat Sciver 5(2)
Last wicket: Yastika Bhatia 21(18)
Yastika is on a roll! She has collected two boundaries in the first over of left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Yastika got a thick leading edge over short third man at the start of the over, and then sliced the ball over the point region four balls later.
MIW 23/0 (3)
Hayley Matthews 3(6)
Yastika Bhatia 20(12)
UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri
Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
Healy: Always nice to win the toss. Going to bowl tonight. Wicket looks a belter, don't think it'll change much. Hope dew comes in later. Last few teams batting first have lost the game. Few changes from the last match. Grace Harris comes back in, can't remember all the others. Unfortunately Shabnim misses out.
Kaur: When we played last time it was a very good wicket to bat on. Chasing is something everything prefers, would've done the same. But we have a decent side. When we started we were looking positive. But those two games turned the tables. But we want to be positive. Going with the same team.
@mipaltan & @UPWarriorz eye the all-important spot in the FINAL of the inaugural season of #TATAWPL— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 24, 2023
Who will it be#MIvUPW
The pitch at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy is ideal for T20 cricket, as it offers a level playing surface. This ground is known for its lightning-fast outfield, which is one of the quickest among all Indian cricket grounds. In the past 10 WPL games played here, the average first innings score has been 144, indicating that the pitch is conducive to high-scoring matches.
Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav
The Warriorz team has been giving some promising Indian players the opportunity to showcase their skills on the field. In addition, they strategically brought back Shabnim Ismail for their final league match to secure their spot in the championship match.
Greetings and a warm welcome to our live blog covering the highly anticipated WPL 2023 Eliminator match between the Mumbai Indians and the UP Warriorz. This thrilling encounter is taking place at the esteemed Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.
