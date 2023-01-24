LIVE Updates | IND VS NZ, 3rd ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Rohit, Gill demolish Kiwi bowlers, create new records

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI, Indore

Rohit Sharma's Team India will aim to finish the three-match ODI series against New Zealand on a high note when they face the Black Caps in the third game at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday (January 24). India have already secured the series with an unbeatable 2-0 lead after their impressive eight-wicket victory in the second ODI in Raipur on Saturday. If successful, India will become the first team to achieve a clean sweep against a No. 1-ranked side.

The home side will look to complete back-to-back ODI series whitewashes after defeating Sri Lanka with a 3-0 margin earlier this month. A win on Tuesday would mean that India would ascend to the top of the ICC men's ODI rankings, dethroning the reigning ODI World Champions, England.

It will be fascinating to watch if skipper Rohit decides to make any changes to the playing XI. Former captain Virat Kohli will be aiming for a personal milestone, as a 13th ODI half-century against the Kiwis will take him over the iconic Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI fifties versus New Zealand.

The Indian bowling attack has been impressive, led by Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami, with Kuldeep Yadav proving difficult to read for the Black Caps. India will be eager to continue their winning streak in this format, especially as they are hosting the 50-over World Cup later this year. With the tournament looming, the Indian team will be looking to build momentum and gain confidence in the lead up to the event.

