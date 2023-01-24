LIVE Updates | IND VS NZ, 3rd ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Rohit, Gill demolish Kiwi bowlers, create new records

Rohit Sharma's Team India will aim to finish the three-match ODI series against New Zealand on a high note when they face the Black Caps in the third game at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday (January 24). India have already secured the series with an unbeatable 2-0 lead after their impressive eight-wicket victory in the second ODI in Raipur on Saturday. If successful, India will become the first team to achieve a clean sweep against a No. 1-ranked side.
The home side will look to complete back-to-back ODI series whitewashes after defeating Sri Lanka with a 3-0 margin earlier this month. A win on Tuesday would mean that India would ascend to the top of the ICC men's ODI rankings, dethroning the reigning ODI World Champions, England.
It will be fascinating to watch if skipper Rohit decides to make any changes to the playing XI. Former captain Virat Kohli will be aiming for a personal milestone, as a 13th ODI half-century against the Kiwis will take him over the iconic Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI fifties versus New Zealand.
The Indian bowling attack has been impressive, led by Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami, with Kuldeep Yadav proving difficult to read for the Black Caps. India will be eager to continue their winning streak in this format, especially as they are hosting the 50-over World Cup later this year. With the tournament looming, the Indian team will be looking to build momentum and gain confidence in the lead up to the event.
Tickner resumes his bowling, and gets a "WICKET!" Gill gets greedy and attempts to hook a short one, but miscues it straight to Conway, who takes the catch with ease.
India 230/2 (28)
Virat Kohli- 8(3)
Last wicket- Shubman Gill- 112(78)
Rohit swings and misses, a classic "you miss, I hit" delivery from Bracewell, who kept it simple and bowled straight at the stumps. The Indian skipper falls for a well-crafted 101 off 85 balls.
India 222/0 (27)
Virat Kohli- 8(3)
Shubman Gill- 105(74)
Last wicket- Rohit Sharma- 101(85)
Rohit and Gill reach their centuries in a remarkable display of batting prowess! After three long years, Rohit finally reaches his century in just 83 deliveries, while Gill follows suit in the same over. The ball takes an edge and races past the slip cordon for a FOUR, adding seven runs to the total.
India 212/0 (26)
Rohit Sharma- 101(84)
Shubman Gill- 103(72)
Michael Bracewell replaces Mitchell as Rohit attempts to achieve the three-digit score that has eluded him for three years. He starts off with a single, and then Gill takes a full, wide swing, sending the ball soaring over extra covers. Bracewell attempts to bowl near Gill's body line, but Gill responds with a powerful slog sweep for a SIX. The next ball yields a single, and Rohit finishes off with a single, retaining strike.
India 193/0 (23)
Rohit Sharma- 94(73)
Shubman Gill- 91(65)
Mitchell resumes bowling on the other end, and Gill quickly rotates the strike. This time, the delivery is slightly short, and Rohit flat-bats it over long-on for a SIX! A dot and a single follow, and Rohit finishes the over with a FOUR, making it a big one!
India 178/0 (21)
Rohit Sharma- 91(66)
Shubman Gill- 79(58)
Mitchell bowls to Gill on the outside off-stump and he flicks it to the leg side for a couple of runs. However, Conway's misfield turns it into four. Mitchell bowls another outside off-stump delivery, but this time the ball evades both Rohit's bat and Latham's glove, and races away for a boundary.
India 162/0 (19)
Rohit Sharma- 79(62)
Shubman Gill- 75(52)
Santner bowls to Gill and it's a SIX as he chips it over the covers. The Indian batters are making full use of the short boundaries, scoring 12 runs off the over!
India 140/0 (16)
Rohit Sharma- 72(51)
Shubman Gill- 66(45)
Rohit cheekily sweeps it away for a FOUR! Consecutive fours! Mitchell kept it low and on the pads, but Rohit flicked it through the legside, making it three!
India 128/0 (15)
Rohit Sharma- 71(50)
Shubman Gill- 55(40)
Santner returns to the attack, and Rohit greets him with a six, slightly full and down the track he dances, hitting it straight! He brings up his half-century in style, smashing a short delivery over the mid-wicket boundary for a spectacular six! 13 runs off the over, and the crowd erupts in celebration!
India 114/0 (14)
Rohit Sharma- 58(45)
Shubman Gill- 54(39)
Rohit - Gill opening stands this season
143
33
95
60
72
100*
India's Powerplay 1 scores in home ODIs this season
75/0 vs SL Guwahati
67/3 vs SL Kolkata
75/0 vs SL Trivandrum
48/0 vs NZ Hyderabad
52/0 vs NZ Raipur
82/0 vs NZ Indore
Fifty runs for Gill in just 33 balls! He has hit a purple patch and nothing can stop him. He creates some space and elegantly strokes the flighted delivery with spin, sending it through the covers for a boundary. His skipper gives him a congratulatory handshake; he has looked very fluent.
India 97/0 (12)
Rohit Sharma- 43(36)
Shubman Gill- 52(35)
Duffy re-enters the game to replace Ferguson, opening with a dot ball. Rohit picks the length early and pulls it away for a boundary - a monstrous shot! Duffy continues to bowl short of the length, but Rohit blasts it into the second tier. Another dot ball follows. Duffy attempts a cutter, but Rohit strides down the track and loftily sends it soaring over long off for a single off the last delivery.
India 82/0 (10)
Rohit Sharma- 39(31)
Shubman Gill- 41(29)
Ferguson continues, and Gill times his straight drive to perfection, sending the ball racing away for a boundary. Another four follows, as Gill continues to demonstrate his impressive form. He capitalises on a full toss with a beautiful drive through the covers, sending the ball soaring for a SIX! Not to be outdone, he pounces on a wide and short delivery, sending it for another FOUR!
India 64/0 (8)
Rohit Sharma- 21(24)
Shubman Gill- 41(24)
Gill greets Tickner with a slap through the covers and picks up two runs. FOUR! There is width on offer and Gill hits it through the line, sending the ball racing towards the cover boundary.
India 42/0 (7)
Rohit Sharma- 21(24)
Shubman Gill- 19(18)
Duffy bowls a bit too short and Gill pounces on the opportunity, hooking it for a six. Another six follows, this time off the skipper's bat, as Rohit lashes it over covers.
India 31/0 (5)
Rohit Sharma- 17(17)
Shubman Gill- 12(13)
Four, full and wide, and Rohit guides it expertly through the covers. A dot to follow. Four yet again, Duffy attempts to trap Rohit on the pads, but the Indian skipper counters with a sublime shot through mid-wicket.
India 15/0 (3)
Rohit Sharma- 10(12)
Shubman Gill- 4(6)
Ferguson maintains a tight line and begins with two dots. He then bowls to Gill, and the ball is edged, racing towards the boundary.
India 7/0 (2)
Rohit Sharma- 2(6)
Shubman Gill- 4(6)
Jacob Duffy unleashes the new ball, beginning with a wide. Rohit Sharma takes his time, carefully assessing his shots. Finally, Rohit breaks the deadlock, launching a length ball into the air for two runs. The over ends with three runs.
India 3/0 (1)
Rohit Sharma- 2(6)
Shubman Gill- 0(0)
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Score: India to bat first
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner
The pristine surface at the Holkar Stadium promises to be an ideal batting track, offering batters a gala time as they settle into the 22 yards. The third ODI could be a high-scoring affair, with bowlers likely to find little purchase on this wicket. As such, the captain winning the toss may opt to bowl first.
Welcome to the live coverage of the Third One Day International between India and New Zealand taking place at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. The match is set to begin at 1:30 pm, with the toss taking place at 1:00 pm. Stay tuned for all the latest updates and action from the match!