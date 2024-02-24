Follow Highlights of IND vs ENG 4th Test from the JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi here.

Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav are putting up a strong fight for India as they bat at seven-down against England. Shoaib Bashir has managed to take four wickets, while Tom Hartley has claimed two. Yashasvi Jaiswal impressed with a score of 73, and Shubman Gill contributed 38 runs to the team's total.

In the earlier innings, Joe Root's outstanding performance helped England reach a total of 353 runs on Day 2 of the fourth Test against India. Root scored an impressive 122 not out, while Ollie Robinson added 58 runs to the scoreboard for England.