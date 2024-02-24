CRICKET
Follow Highlights of IND vs ENG 4th Test from the JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi here.
Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav are putting up a strong fight for India as they bat at seven-down against England. Shoaib Bashir has managed to take four wickets, while Tom Hartley has claimed two. Yashasvi Jaiswal impressed with a score of 73, and Shubman Gill contributed 38 runs to the team's total.
In the earlier innings, Joe Root's outstanding performance helped England reach a total of 353 runs on Day 2 of the fourth Test against India. Root scored an impressive 122 not out, while Ollie Robinson added 58 runs to the scoreboard for England.
Bashir bowls to Kuldeep, who manages to sneak a single on the fifth delivery by flicking the ball down to fine leg. And it's a massive SIX! Jurel smashes a boundary for India, confidently stepping out of his crease and lofting the ball straight down the ground.
Hartley makes a strong LBW appeal against Ashwin, and the umpire grants it! India decides to review the decision. The ball is bouncing low, causing difficulties for the Indian batters. The umpire's call is that the wickets are hitting, so Ashwin is out.
OUT! Sarfaraz has been brilliantly caught by the first slip. Hartley enticed him to play the ball on the front foot, resulting in a faint edge that deflected off the keeper's glove. Root had to react swiftly, diving to his left to secure the catch.
Sarfaraz was fortunate to hit a boundary off the edge past first slip. However, Bashir quickly responded by dismissing Jaiswal just two balls later. Jaiswal attempted to angle the ball towards the covers, but instead, it hit the toe end of his bat and crashed onto the stumps. This marked Bashir's fourth wicket of the match.
Jaiswal opens the over with a powerful cut that sends the ball racing to the boundary for four runs. He follows up with a confident slash past the first slip, showcasing his skill and precision. Taking advantage of a half volley, Jaiswal executes a flawless inside-out shot over covers for another boundary.
Jadeja is out! Bashir claims his third wicket of the match. Jadeja attempted to defend a delivery but failed to move his front foot forward in time. As a result, the ball struck the inside edge of his bat, bounced off his pad, and was caught by the short leg fielder.
Bashir successfully appeals for an LBW against Patidar! Patidar decides to challenge the decision. The delivery is reminiscent of the one that dismissed Gill, pitching on off and spinning sharply. Patidar is caught off guard on his back foot. The main issue at hand is whether the spin is excessive, causing the ball to veer towards the leg stump. However, the ball tracker confirms that this is not the case, and Patidar is forced to leave the field.
Anderson is back into the attack as Jaiswal attempts to drive the first delivery. He gets an edge which runs down to deep third, resulting in one run being taken. A fantastic shot from Patidar as he capitalizes on a delivery on his pads and sends it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
Gill is given out LBW off Bashir! As he planted his front foot, he was beaten by the delivery and the ball struck his pads. The umpire wasted no time in raising his finger, but India decided to review the decision. The impact was deemed to be umpire's call, and Gill had to depart the field. He was dismissed for 38 runs off 65 balls.
Ollie Robinson has returned to the attack. He delivers a fuller ball, and Gill expertly pushes it past mid-off to secure another boundary! Jaiswal edges the ball to the keeper, and England believes it has been caught. However, upon review, it is revealed that the ball had actually touched the ground before the keeper collected it.
Gill has been performing exceptionally against Anderson in this session, forcing Anderson to adjust his lengths to be fuller. Anderson's delivery drifts towards the thigh pad, allowing Gill to elegantly flick it towards square leg for a well-deserved four. Anderson is now utilizing reverse swing to his advantage. Gill confidently strikes a full ball straight down the ground, effortlessly securing another boundary.
Shoaib Bashir will kick off the match. Gill confidently defends the first ball back to the bowler. Gill then confidently steps down the track and drives the ball past the covers for a fantastic four! What a terrific shot. A single wraps up the over.
Robinson is set to bowl his fifth over, potentially the final one of the session. A magnificent on-drive from Jaiswal results in a boundary. Another boundary follows as Robinson bowls on the pads, allowing Jaiswal to elegantly clip the ball over the fielder in the catching position using his wrists. Jaiswal then wisely lets the final two deliveries go through to the wicketkeeper.
With that, Lunch is called on Day 2 of the match.
Anderson delivers a full ball in the slot, allowing Jaiswal to elegantly drive it down the long-off region for a boundary. The next ball is on the pads, and Jaiswal effortlessly guides it down to the fine leg boundary for another four. Jaiswal then showcases his skill by flicking the ball through square leg for more runs.
Anderson delivers to Jaiswal, who scores a single through mid-wicket. Rohit then flicks the third delivery past the short leg fielder for two runs. However, Rohit's luck runs out as he nicks one outside off stump, resulting in Anderson taking the first wicket of the match.
Jadeja is back on the attack. Root hesitates to take a single until the fourth ball. He confidently drives the ball to long off, leaving two balls for Anderson. However, Anderson is given out LBW. He decides to review the decision, but unfortunately, the ball tracker confirms that he is caught plumb in front with three reds showing.
Jadeja strikes! Robinson attempts a reverse sweep off the first delivery but only manages to get a soft glove on it. Dhruv Jurel takes a spectacular low catch, leaving Robinson with no choice but to take a review, which ultimately cannot save him.
The over proves to be fruitful for Jadeja as he claims two wickets. Shoaib Bashir goes for a slog over the on side, resulting in a leading edge that is expertly caught at short third man.
Siraj continues to attack the pads but he’s not getting the result he wants. Dot to start the over. Short this time and Root has all the time in the world to pull it for a FOUR! And with that, the 100-run partnership comes up as well! Five runs from Siraj’s over
A lackluster start from Mohamed Siraj here. The ball drifts down the pads and all Robinson had to do was to trickle it down towards fine leg. And India takes the new ball after just two deliveries from Siraj. Swing straightaway with the first ball as Siraj takes a tricky one away from Robinson and beats him. Four runs from the first over of the day.
'After watching the first few overs, we thought the ball would behave like that all day. But it seems to flatten out as the ball got older and it will be interesting to see how it reacts today. It is about keeping my training going and whenever I am called upon I am ready to play. He (Akash Deep) bowled really well. We have looked at on how he bowled and used the crease. It is about hitting the right lengths and allowing the pitch to do the rest. Yesterday we were looking at 250, but we are at 300 and if we can get to 350 and the wicket breaks up a little, it would be a good total.'
- Rohit Sharma needs 13 runs to complete 1000 Test runs against England.
- Rohit needs 23 runs to complete 4000 runs in Test cricket.
- Yashasvi Jaiswal needs 139 runs to complete 1000 Test runs. He can become the second-quickest Test opener to reach the landmark.
- James Anderson needs four wickets to become the third bowler to reach 700 Test wickets.
Joe Root will be key on Day 2 of the India vs England 4th Test. He kept the 'Bazball' approach aside and scored a well-calculated hundred. It will be interesting to see how he goes about his business on the second day of this Test.
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson
