India vs England, 1st Test: Follow highlights of Day 3 of IND vs ENG 1st Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here.

Ollie Pope reached his fifth Test century as England concluded day three of the initial Test against India at 316/6, holding a lead of 126 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. India's first-innings advantage was fortified by Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah, each claiming a pair of wickets.

Earlier, contributions from Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, and Yashasvi Jaiswal propelled India to a total of 436 runs. Alongside this trio, other batsmen extended India's lead to 190 runs in response to England's modest first-innings score of 246.

Ravindra Jadeja fell short of his fourth Test century by 13 runs, caught by Joe Root at 87. Immediately after, Joe Root dismissed Jasprit Bumrah on the next ball. Young leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed concluded India's innings by dismissing Axar Patel, who had scored a commendable 44.