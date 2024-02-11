IND vs AUS Live Score, U19 World Cup Final: Arshin Kulkarni departs for 3, IND one down

Australia made 253/7 against India in the U-19 World Cup final. Harjas Singh scored 55, and Oliver Peake contributed a gritty 46. This is the highest total in a U-19 World Cup final. Raj Limbani took 3 wickets for India, and Naman Tiwary grabbed 2.
The team led by Uday Saharan aims to achieve what their seniors couldn't in the World Test Championship and 2023 ODI World Cup finals, hoping to surpass Australia. The 5-time U-19 champions seek their record 6th title and aim to remain unbeaten in the tournament.
India reached the final by defeating Bangladesh, Ireland, USA, New Zealand, Nepal, and hosts South Africa. Australia, also unbeaten, had a game against West Indies washed out and secured wins against Namibia, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, England, and Pakistan.
India vs Australia Live Score: IND 19/1 in 7 overs
Callum Vidler bowls another brilliant over. Bowls five dots before Musheer dabs one down for a single to avoid a third maiden.
India vs Australia Live Score: IND 1/0 in 2 overs
Charlie Anderson now with the ball. Arshin Kulkarni on strike now. Swing on offer here for Anderson. The Indian openers are struggling to get going. Fourth ball of the over. Arshin taps one to short mid on and gather a tight single. First run on the board for India. Anderson goes leg side and it clips off Adarsh’s pads before being gathered by the keeper. No wide given.
India vs Australia Live Score: IND 0/0 in 1 over
Sharp start from Vidler. Offers no width to Adarsh. Defends the first ball and leaves the next two. Steep bounce on offer at Benoni. Close to the stumps for the fourth ball. Grounded down by Adarsh. Soild defence from the left-hander. Maiden over to start with.
Callum Vidler with the ball for Australia. Adarsh Singh and Arsheen Kulkarni are the openers for India. And the Indian chase begins.
India vs Australia Live Score: AUS 253/7 in 50 overs
Naman Tiwari will bowl the final over of this innings. Tiwari to Peake, no run as Peake swings hard but misses to get any connection. Peake hits the second delivery with equal power but the slower ball could only manage a single. Straker holes out a single to deep backward point so only three runs from first three deliveries. Peake shuffles across but Tiwari follows him outside offside. Again a single. Straker returns the strike to Peake, who will face the final delivery. Tiwari to Peake, FOUR! Full length, onto the middle but Peake digs deep to find a connection and hits it to sweeper cover as Australia finishes with a fighting total of 253/7 in 50 overs.
India vs Australia Live Score: AUS 235/7 in 48 overs
Raj Limbani will finish his quota. He starts with a couple of dot balls. Peake and Straker could only manage three singles and a double to get five from this over. Limbani finishes with 10-0-38-3 in the final.
India vs Australia Live Score: AUS 207/6 in 44 overs
Raj Limbani is brought back into the attack. He and Nama Tiwari have three each in their kitty. Can India stop Australia under 250? Limbani is limping and it seems he is struggling with his hamstring after bowling three deliveries in this over. A stoppage in the live action as he needs medical attention.
Okay, so Limbani is on his feet now and looks fine to complete this over. Only three runs from this over.
India vs Australia Live Score: AUS 187/6 in 40 overs
Musheer Khan is back into the attack. Khan to MacMillan, OUT! Musheer uses the angle from around the wicket to cramp the batter and MacMillan gives a simple regulation catch back to the bowler. Australia is six down now! Just a three as India continues to tighten its grip on Australia.
India vs Australia Live Score: AUS 171/4 in 36 overs
Four singles and two dots from the last over of Murugan Abhishek. He gives 37 from his spell.
India vs Australia Live Score: AUS 152/3 in 32 overs
SIX! Harjas goes down on one knee and lofts Murugan over midwicket for a huge six to start the over. Decent comeback from Murugan who wraps up the over with just a single in the last five deliveries.
India vs Australia Live Score: AUS 134/3 in 29 overs
Musheer Khan comes back into the attack. He starts with a couple of dots and gives only three singles in this over.
India vs Australia Live Score: AUS 106/3 in 24 overs
Saumy Pandey is back in the attack. Just two singles in the first five deliveries before Ryan Hicks gets an outside edge in the last delivery which races away for a FOUR! at third man.
India vs Australia Live Score: AUS 94/2 in 20.4 overs
OUT! Change of bowling works for India! Naman Tiwari gets the big wicket of Australia captain Hugh Weibgen as he missed his half-century. Good move by the Indian skipper to bring pace back into the attack. Weibgen looked to play over point but hit it straight in the hands of the fielder.
India vs Australia Live Score: AUS 72/1 in 17 overs
Saumy Pandey continues. FOUR! Weibgen flicks and hits hard to punish the bad line from Pandey who bowls flat and on legs. Six from this over.
India vs Australia Live Score: AUS 49/1 in 12 overs
Abhishek Murugan to bowl his second. Another uneventful over comes to an end as just two singles come from it.
India vs Australia Live Score: US 38/1 in 7 overs
Raj Limbani bowls his fourth over. Limbani to Dixon, FOUR! Limbani errors in line, as the ball goes down the leg and races away through Dixon’s pads to give four leg byes. Five from the over.
India vs Australia Live Score: AUS 16/0 in 2 overs
Naman Tiwari comes from the other end. Tiwari to Dixon, FOUR! Lucky boundary for Dixon who edges the out swinging delivery which runs through the slip cordon to the third man. Tiwari to Dixon, SIX! This time no luck but pure class from Dixon. He goes to backfoot and swings hard to dispatch the ball over deep square leg for a back-to-back boundary. Tiwari to Dixon, FOUR! This is good from Dixon who drives past mid-on this time to put more pressure on the bowler. WIDE! Tiwari is losing his momentum as he errors in his line. Two dots to end the over.
India vs Australia Live Score: AUS 1/0 in 1 over
Raj Limbani starts from over the wicket to the left-hander Dixon. He keeps the first ball onto the pads and gets slight movement off the air as Dixon gets off the mark with a single. Limbani continues with over the wicket to Sam Konstas. Limbani to Konstas, beaten! He extracts the bounce to catch the batter off guard. A brilliant first over from Limbani who ends the over with five dot deliveries.
Sam Kontas and Harry Dixon are in the middle to open the innings for Australia. Raj Limbani will start the proceedings for India with the new ball.
India vs Australia Live Score: Playing XI
India- Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey
Australia- Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Charlie Anderson, Oliver Peake, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler
India vs Australia Live Score: Toss
Australia skipper Hugh Weibgen won the toss and opted to bat against India in the final of the Under-19 World Cup 2024 final in Benoni on Sunday.
India vs Australia Live Score: Australia Predicted XI
Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen (c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks (wk), Ollie Peake, Tom Campbell, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler
India vs Australia Live Score: India Predicted XI
Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey.
India vs Australia Live Score: India eye sixth title
The Uday Saharan and Co are in search of India's sixth title at the Under-19 World Cup, when they take on Australia in the summit clash. Notably, India are the most successful team in the history of the tournament. Australia, with three titles, are the second best team on the list.
India vs Australia Live Score: Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Under-19 World Cup final match between India and Australia, straight from Willowmoore Park, Benoni. Stay tuned for all the live updates.