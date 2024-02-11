IND vs AUS Live Score, U19 World Cup Final: Arshin Kulkarni departs for 3, IND one down

Australia made 253/7 against India in the U-19 World Cup final. Harjas Singh scored 55, and Oliver Peake contributed a gritty 46. This is the highest total in a U-19 World Cup final. Raj Limbani took 3 wickets for India, and Naman Tiwary grabbed 2.

The team led by Uday Saharan aims to achieve what their seniors couldn't in the World Test Championship and 2023 ODI World Cup finals, hoping to surpass Australia. The 5-time U-19 champions seek their record 6th title and aim to remain unbeaten in the tournament.

India reached the final by defeating Bangladesh, Ireland, USA, New Zealand, Nepal, and hosts South Africa. Australia, also unbeaten, had a game against West Indies washed out and secured wins against Namibia, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, England, and Pakistan.