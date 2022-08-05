Search icon
CWG 2022: Para table tennis star Bhavina Patel moves to the final of the women's singles, Sonalben Patel crash out

Bhavina Patel defeated England's Sue Baily in the straight games of the women's singles para semifinals of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 04:23 PM IST

Bhavina Patel

Indian para table tennis star and Tokyo Paralympics medalist Bhavina Patel confirmed another medal for her country as she stormed into the final of the women`s singles category after defeating Sue Bailey of England in the semifinal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday. 

Bhavina was the star of India's para table tennis team as she defeated her opponent 3-0 in her women`s singles class 3-5 match. She won over Bailey by 11-6, 11-6, 11-6 within just three games and assured India another medal. Bhavina Patel reached the semifinal of the women`s singles category after defeating Akanisi Latu of Fiji in her third match of the tournament at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Thursday.

in his men's singles classes 3-5 match. Raj Aravindan was off to a good start as he won his first game convincingly. But he suddenly lost momentum and crashed to defeats in the next three games and lost the match. Raj Aravindan Alagar had also booked his ticket to the semifinal after defeating England`s Dan Bullen in his third match of the campaign.

Playing his men`s singles class 3-5 match, Raj won it by 11-5, 11-2, 9-11, 11-2.

Also, Sonalben Patel lost her semifinal match to Christina Ikepoye of Nigeria. She lost to Ikepoye by 1-3. 

In her women's singles class 3-5 match, she defeated Latu 11-1, 11-5, 11-1. Bhavina was dominantly personified as she crushed her opponent in straight sets. On the other hand, Raj Aravindan and Sonalben Patel crashed out of the singles competition after registering losses in the semi-final.

 

