From Infosys to TCS, know the whopping salaries of CEOs of top Indian IT firms

India’s leading IT company Infosys gave a significant 88 percent pay hike to its top employee. CEO Salil Parekh will be handed out an industry-record salary check in 2022. With the significant increase, Parekh’s annual compensation comes to a whopping Rs 79.75 crore. This makes him one of the highest paid C-suites in India, and the highest one among IT peers. Here’s a look at the massive pay packages of the CEOs of top Indian IT companies.

