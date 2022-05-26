From Infosys to TCS, know the whopping salaries of CEOs of top Indian IT firms

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh's salary jumped by 88 percent from earlier Rs 42 crore. Here’s a look at the pay packages of CEOs of top Indian IT companies.
India’s leading IT company Infosys gave a significant 88 percent pay hike to its top employee. CEO Salil Parekh will be handed out an industry-record salary check in 2022. With the significant increase, Parekh’s annual compensation comes to a whopping Rs 79.75 crore. This makes him one of the highest paid C-suites in India, and the highest one among IT peers. Here’s a look at the massive pay packages of the CEOs of top Indian IT companies.
1. TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan – Rs 25.76 crore
Leading global IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rewarded its CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan with an annual compensation of Rs 25.76 crore in FY22. Gopinathan’s salary saw a 27% rise from the previous fiscal year when it stood at Rs 20.36 crore. The breakup of his payout included Rs 1.51 crore in salary, Rs 2.25 crore in allowances, benefits and perquisites. Rs 22 crore were attributed to commission.
Photo: Reuters
2. HCL Tech CEO C Vijayakumar – Rs 32.21 crore
The annual compensation for C Vijayakumar, the CEO and MD of HCL Technologies, stood at Rs 32.21 crore for FY222. Apart from this, he is entitled to stock options worth $31.5 million (over Rs 244 crore as per current exchange rates) over a period of 5 years alongside the $4.38 million from salary, benefits and performance incentives.
File Photo
3. Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani – Rs 22 crore
In the last fiscal year, Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani received a payout of Rs 22 crore which was a dip from the previous year where he earned Rs 33.2 crore, as per the annual report of the company in 2021.
File Photo
4. Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte – Rs 64.35 crore
The France-based head of Wipro is among the highest paid CEOs of India IT firms. Eclipsed this year by Parekh, Thierry Delaporte was the highest paid among industry peers with a salary of Rs 64.34 crore in FY21, having joined Wipro a year before in June of 2020.
5. Infosys CEO Salil Parekh – Rs 79.75 crore
The CEO of Infosys say his salary get a handsome jump this year. Parekh’s take-home for the fiscal year was Rs 71 crore. This reportedly included exercising restricted stock units for Rs 52 crore. Furthermore, nearly 97 percent of his pay package is performance-linked. In the previous year, his salary was Rs 42 crore.
File Photo