Yearender 2021: Most awaited films of 2022 - 'Brahmastra', 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Pathan' and more

With the cinemas opening across the country and 'Sooryavanshi' emerging as a blockbuster, the Hindi film industry is all geared up to present its films to the audience. Most of these movies were delayed since last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The cinegoers can't wait to watch their favourite actors on the big screen once again.



The three Khans - Salman, Aamir, and Shah Rukh - will be seen in mega big budget productions. While Aamir Khan led 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is set to release in April, Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathan' and Salman Khan headed 'Tiger 3' are scheduled to release next year itself.

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in two films - 'Shamshera' and the much-awaited 'Brahmastra' and Ranveer Singh has 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' set to release in February and 'Cirkus' will hit the screen in July. Among the leading ladies, Alia Bhatt will be seen in multiple projects across the year starting from 'RRR' to 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and Deepika Padukone stars in 'Pathan' and the untitled Shakun Batra relationship drama.



Here is the list of films you should look forward to in 2022.