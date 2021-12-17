Yearender 2021: Most awaited films of 2022 - 'Brahmastra', 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Pathan' and more

'Brahmastra', 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Pathan', 'Tiger 3' and more - let's have a look at the most awaited films scheduled to release in 2022.
With the cinemas opening across the country and 'Sooryavanshi' emerging as a blockbuster, the Hindi film industry is all geared up to present its films to the audience. Most of these movies were delayed since last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The cinegoers can't wait to watch their favourite actors on the big screen once again.
The three Khans - Salman, Aamir, and Shah Rukh - will be seen in mega big budget productions. While Aamir Khan led 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is set to release in April, Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathan' and Salman Khan headed 'Tiger 3' are scheduled to release next year itself.
Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in two films - 'Shamshera' and the much-awaited 'Brahmastra' and Ranveer Singh has 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' set to release in February and 'Cirkus' will hit the screen in July. Among the leading ladies, Alia Bhatt will be seen in multiple projects across the year starting from 'RRR' to 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and Deepika Padukone stars in 'Pathan' and the untitled Shakun Batra relationship drama.
Here is the list of films you should look forward to in 2022.
1. Brahmastra
The most awaited film of the year is 'Brahmastra'. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, the film marks Ayan Mukerji's return to direction after nine years. Planned as a trilogy, 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' releases on 9th September next year. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy also star in the fantasy adventure epic. (Image source: Brahmastra/Instagram)
2. Laal Singh Chaddha
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan reunite on screen after '3 Idiots' and 'Talaash' with the Hindi adaptation of the Oscar-winning drama 'Forrest Gump'. The film will release on the occasion of Baisakhi - 14th April. Shot across hundred locations in India, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is helmed by Advait Chandan who had earlier directed Aamir Khan in 'Secret Superstar'. (Image source: Aamir Khan Productions/Instagram)
3. Pathan
After delivering the biggest blockbuster of 2019 - 'War', Siddharth Anand has been roped in by the Yash Raj Productions for the action film 'Pathan' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. 'Pathan' marks SRK's return to the big screen after four years. His last release was 'Zero' in 2018 which ended up as a commercial failure at the box office. (Image source: SRK-Deepika-John/Instagram)
4. RRR
After his magnum opus 'Baahubali' films, S. S. Rajamouli returns to cinemas with a period-action entertainer titled 'RRR'. This pan-India film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt in lead roles with Ajay Devgn playing a brief supporting cameo. Made in Telugu, the film will release in dubbed versios in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and other languages on 7th January. (Image source: S. S. Rajamouli/Instagram)
5. Tiger 3
The third film in the 'Tiger' franchise sees Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as spy agents and Emraan Hashmi as the main villain. Maneesh Sharma is directing this film for YRF who last helmed 'Fan' starring Shah Rukh Khan in 2016. Both Salman and Emraan have bulked up for their characters and the film promises to be a great action thriller just like 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. (Image source: Salman-Katrina-Emraan/Instagram)
6. Shamshera
Set to release on 18th March 2022, 'Shamshera' is an action drama starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Karan Malhotra directs the fim which reportedly stars Ranbir Kapoor in double roles. Yash Raj Films unveiled the first look of the film on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday this year with a poster that had "A Legend Will Rise" written on it. (Image source: YRF/Instagram)
7. Prithviraj
Based on the life of the medieval king Prithviraj Chauhan, 'Prithviraj' sees Akshay Kumar essaying the titular role and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar makes hi Bollywood debut with this epic historical saga. Releasing on 21st January, the film is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi who is most popularly known for making the Indian television epic 'Chanakya' in 1990s. (Image source: YRF/Instagram)
8. Gangubai Kathiawadi
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is headlined by Alia Bhatt. The actor's character is modelled after the real-life personality Gangubai Kothewali who was sold into prostitution at a young age and ran a brothel in the red light area of Kamathipura in Mumbai. The film releases on 18th February 2022. It features Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and Huma Qureshi in pivotal cameos. (Image source: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
9. Adipurush
Based on the Hindu mythological tale of Ramayana, 'Adipurush' stars Prabhas in titular role, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Sunny Singh as Lakshmana. The film is directed by Om Raut whose last venture 'Tanhaji' with Ajay Devgn was a blockbuster success. 'Adipurush' is set to release on 11th August 2022. (Image source: Om Raut/Instagram)
10. Jayeshbhai Jordaar
After leading Indian cricket team to victory in '83', Ranveer Singh plays a Gujarati man in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' who is a strong upholder of feminism in society. Divyang Thakkar, who has acted in a few Gujarati films, makes his directorial debut with this film. Set to release on 25 February 2022, the YRF production also stars Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and popular Telugu actress Shalini Pandey in her Bollywood debut. (Image source: YRF/Instagram)
11. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Sequel to the iconic horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', this Kartik Aaryan starrer will hit the screen on 25 March 2022. It also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee who has helmed popular comedies such as 'Welcome', 'No Entry' and 'Singh Is Kinng' in the past. (Image source: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)
12. Liger
The sports action film 'Liger' marks the Hindi film debut of Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda, the original Kabir Singh or Arjun Reddy. It will also see boxing legend Mark Tyson in his acting debut in Indian film industry. Ananya Panday plays the love interest of Vijay in the film. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, 'Liger' has been making waves since its shooting began in Las Vegas. It releases on 25 August 2022. (Image source: Dharma Productions/Instagram)
13. Jug Jugg Jeeyo
'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is a family relationship drama starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor play Varun's parents in the film. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film will release on 24 June 2022. It is the second film directed by Raj Mehta who made his debut with the comedy-drama 'Good Newwz' that starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. (Image source: Dharma Productions/Instagram)
14. Anek
Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha collaborate again after their much acclaimed crima drama 'Article 15'. 'Anek' is said to be another socially relevant film from the director who has reinvented himself with films like 'Mulk' and 'Thappad'. Releasing on 31st March 2022, Ayushmann's first look as Joshua in the film has already raised interest among the masses. (Image source: Ayushmann Khurrana/Twitter)
15. KGF 2
'KGF 2' is the sequel to the all-time highest-grossing grossing film in the Kannada film industry - KGF 1. The action-drama film, headlined by the popular actor Yash, will clash with Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' on April 14, 2022. This pan-Indian project has added Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon to its cast following the huge success of the first film released in 2018. (Image source: Yash/Instagram)
16. Maidaan
Set in 1950s and 1960s, 'Maidaan' is based on the golden era of Indian football. Ajay Devgn portrays Syed Abdul Rahim, legendary Indian football coach. The film is directed by Amit Sharma who delivered the successful family comedy 'Badhaai Ho' in 2018. It releases on 3 June 2022. (Image source: Ajay Devgn/Instagram)
17. Raksha Bandhan
Titled after the pious Hindu festival, 'Raksha Bandhan' celebrates the bond between sisters and brothers. Akshay Kumar is the leading man with four sisters in the film. Releasing on 11 August 2022 coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival, the film is directed by Aanand L. Rai. Bhumi Pednekar also stars in this relationship drama (Image source: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)
18. Yodha
After 'Shershaah', audience is excited to see Sidharth Malhotra on screen. Touted as Dharma Productions' first action franchise, 'Yodha' releases on 11 November 2022. The film is reportedly a survival drama set around a plane hijack. The film will be directed by Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha. (Image source: Karan Johar/Instagram)
19. Runway 34
Initially titled 'Mayday', 'Runway 34' is another airplane survival drama based on true events. It is the third film directed by Ajay Devgn after 'U Me Aur Hum' and 'Shivaay'. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. (Image source: Ajay Devgn/Instagram)
20. Radhe Shyam
'Radhe Shyam' is a sci-fi romantic drama starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in leading roles. Releasing on 14 January 2022, the film is set in the Europe in the 1970s. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages, it will also release in other dubbed versions across India. (Image source: Prabhas/Instagram)