Urvashi Rautela sets internet on fire in stunning pink dress, fans compare her to Kylie Jenner

The gorgeous Urvashi Rautela wastes no time in winning over her admirers. She looks great in anything she wears.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 21, 2022, 07:27 AM IST

The gorgeous Urvashi Rautela wastes no time in winning over her admirers. She looks great in anything she wears, and everyone adores her. Her fans can't stop talking about the stunning images she released recently from an event. She was even compared by some to Kylie Jenner.

1. Urvashi Rautela's outfit

Urvashi Rautela's outfit
1/5

Urvashi Rautela can be seen wearing a strapless dress which is pink in colour. She has also added a stole-like cover cope for added oomph.

2. Urvashi Rautela's makeup

Urvashi Rautela's makeup
2/5

Urvashi Rautela's makeup was so on point that she almost looked like a doll. She went for a heavy base with pink lips and subtle eye makeup.

3. Urvashi Rautela's accessories

Urvashi Rautela's accessories
3/5

Urvashi Rautela accessorised her attire with a crown and massive earrings.

4. Urvashi Rautela poses for the lens

Urvashi Rautela poses for the lens
4/5

In the photos, she uploaded on Instagram, Urvashi Rautela can be seen striking some breathtaking poses for the camera.

5. Fans compare Urvashi Rautela to Kylie Jenner

Fans compare Urvashi Rautela to Kylie Jenner
5/5

By her latest look in a pink dress, fans were reminded of the Kardashian star and business woman Kylie Jenner.

