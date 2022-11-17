Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree

Kajol-Ajay Devgn gave us couple goals and Tabu was looking adorable in a simple dress at Drishyam 2 premiere.
On Thursday, Bollywood stars gave us major fashion goals. Nora Fatehi turned heads in a stylish saree, while Vicky Kaushal was looking handsome in casuals. Meanwhile, Kajol-Ajay Devgn gave us couple goals and Tabu was looking adorable in a simple dress at Drishyam 2 premiere.
Take a look:
1. Tabu
Tabu was looking beautiful in a green dress when she appeared for Drishyam 2 trailer.
2. Kajol and Ajay Devgn
Kajol and Ajay Devgn was looking adorable together, they were seen donning black outfits.
3. Shriya Saran-Andrei Koscheev
Shriya Saran-Andrei Koscheev were giving us major couple goals, this photo is the proof.
4. Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal was looking handsome in causals at an event on Thursday.
5. Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi burned the internet with her sexy looks in a designer Indian outfit.
6. Ayushmann Khurrana-Jaideep Ahlawat
Ayushmann Khurrana-Jaideep Ahlawat were seen promoting their upcoming film Action Hero.