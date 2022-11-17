Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree

Kajol-Ajay Devgn gave us couple goals and Tabu was looking adorable in a simple dress at Drishyam 2 premiere.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 17, 2022, 09:37 PM IST

On Thursday, Bollywood stars gave us major fashion goals. Nora Fatehi turned heads in a stylish saree, while Vicky Kaushal was looking handsome in casuals. Meanwhile, Kajol-Ajay Devgn gave us couple goals and Tabu was looking adorable in a simple dress at Drishyam 2 premiere.

Take a look:

1. Tabu

Tabu
1/6

Tabu was looking beautiful in a green dress when she appeared for Drishyam 2 trailer.

2. Kajol and Ajay Devgn

Kajol and Ajay Devgn
2/6

Kajol and Ajay Devgn was looking adorable together, they were seen donning black outfits. 

3. Shriya Saran-Andrei Koscheev

Shriya Saran-Andrei Koscheev
3/6

Shriya Saran-Andrei Koscheev were giving us major couple goals, this photo is the proof.

4. Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal
4/6

Vicky Kaushal was looking handsome in causals at an event on Thursday.

5. Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi
5/6

Nora Fatehi burned the internet with her sexy looks in a designer Indian outfit. 

6. Ayushmann Khurrana-Jaideep Ahlawat

Ayushmann Khurrana-Jaideep Ahlawat
6/6

Ayushmann Khurrana-Jaideep Ahlawat were seen promoting their upcoming film Action Hero. 

