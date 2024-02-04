trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobile

In pics: Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrate 100 days of 12th Fail in theaters with real life IPS Manoj Sharma

12th Fail has completed 100 days in theatres. Here are the photos from the film's success party, attended by the cast, crew, the IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

As 12th Fail has completed 100 days in theatres, the entire team including its lead star Vikrant Massey and director Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrated their success with real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi as they held a special screening for film school students in Mumbai. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

1. The 12th Fail team

1/5 The director Vidhu Vinod Chopra and the actors including Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, and Anshumaan Pushkar pose with the real-life couple IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Shraddha Joshi Sharma.

2. Vikrant Massey

2/5 Vikrant Massey won the Best Actor (Critics) at the recently held 69th Filmfare Awards 2024 for his sincere and honest portrayal of the IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma in 12th Fail.

3. Medha Shankr

3/5 Medha Shankr has been dubbed as the 'national crush' after her performance as the IRS officer Shraddha Joshi Sharma in 12th Fail won the hearts of the audiences.

4. IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Shraddha Joshi Sharma

4/5 Here's the power couple, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi Sharma, whose life became the basis of the Vidhu Vinod Chopra film.

5. 12th Fail is Best Film