Teddy Day 2024: 5 Bollywood films in which teddy bears played important role

On the occasion of Teddy Day, here's a look at some of the Bollywood movies where teddy bears played an integral part
The Valentine's week is here and the Teddy Day is celebrated on February 10. Gifting teddy bears to their loved ones on this day is seen as a symbol of affection and love. The Bollywood films have also recognised this symbol and today we'll have a look at some of the Hindi films in which teddy bears played an important part.
1. Maine Pyaar Kiya
Bhagyashree's teddy bear wearing a cap with friends written on it in her and Salman Khan-starrer movie Maine Pyaar Kiya was an integral part of the film and the actress was often seen with the teddy. It solidified its status as the symbol of love and affection.
2. Sanam Teri Kasam
The 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam saw Mawra Howcane turn into a teddy bear herself as she played an entertainer who dresses up in a teddy bear costume and that’s the first time she met the hero, Harshvardhan Rane, and later their love story left everyone impressed.
3. Darlings
While it may not be anyone's idea of the ideal romance, Darlings included Vijay Varma's character trying to win over his wife (played by Alia Bhatt) by gifting her a cute, pink teddy bear
4. Love Story 2050
Love Story 2050 introduced a robotic teddy bear named Boo, who was Priyanka Chopra's companion in the film. Even though the film failed to impress the audience, Boo became popular
5. Stree
In the 2018 film, Stree, Rajkummar Rao’s character, who is in love with Shraddha Kapoor, wins a giant teddy bear for her in the movie. The film was a major commercial and critical success.