Teddy Day 2024: 5 Bollywood films in which teddy bears played important role

On the occasion of Teddy Day, here's a look at some of the Bollywood movies where teddy bears played an integral part

The Valentine's week is here and the Teddy Day is celebrated on February 10. Gifting teddy bears to their loved ones on this day is seen as a symbol of affection and love. The Bollywood films have also recognised this symbol and today we'll have a look at some of the Hindi films in which teddy bears played an important part.