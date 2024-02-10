Search icon
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3077501
HomePhotos

Teddy Day 2024: 5 Bollywood films in which teddy bears played important role

On the occasion of Teddy Day, here's a look at some of the Bollywood movies where teddy bears played an integral part

  • Riya Sharma
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 10, 2024, 04:02 PM IST

The Valentine's week is here and the Teddy Day is celebrated on February 10. Gifting teddy bears to their loved ones on this day is seen as a symbol of affection and love. The Bollywood films have also recognised this symbol and today we'll have a look at some of the Hindi films in which teddy bears played an important part. 

1. Maine Pyaar Kiya

Maine Pyaar Kiya
1/5

Bhagyashree's teddy bear wearing a cap with friends written on it in her and Salman Khan-starrer movie Maine Pyaar Kiya was an integral part of the film and the actress was often seen with the teddy. It solidified its status as the symbol of love and affection.

2. Sanam Teri Kasam

Sanam Teri Kasam
2/5

The 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam saw Mawra Howcane turn into a teddy bear herself as she played an entertainer who dresses up in a teddy bear costume and that’s the first time she met the hero, Harshvardhan Rane, and later their love story left everyone impressed. 

 

3. Darlings

Darlings
3/5

While it may not be anyone's idea of the ideal romance, Darlings included Vijay Varma's character trying to win over his wife (played by Alia Bhatt) by gifting her a cute, pink teddy bear

4. Love Story 2050

Love Story 2050
4/5

Love Story 2050 introduced a robotic teddy bear named Boo, who was Priyanka Chopra's companion in the film. Even though the film failed to impress the audience, Boo became popular

5. Stree

Stree
5/5

In the 2018 film, Stree, Rajkummar Rao’s character, who is in love with Shraddha Kapoor, wins a giant teddy bear for her in the movie. The film was a major commercial and critical success. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'
Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics
In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London
Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals
Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash
Speed Reads
More
First-image
EPFO hikes interest rates on employees' provident fund to 3-year high of 8.25% for FY24
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews