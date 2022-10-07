Search icon
Sushmita Sen, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz: Bollywood actors who played transgender roles

As Sushmita Sen announces Taali, take a look at Bollywood actors who played transgender roles.

The transgender expression has frequently been explored in the characters and stories of Indian film. A few Indian actors have taken on the task of playing transgender characters on screen over the years.

1. Sushmita Sen

In the upcoming online series Taali, which Sushmita Sen announced, she would play the transgender activist Gauri Sawant.

2. Akshay Kumar

Laxmmi Bomb is the Hindi remake of Tamil film Kanchana. It stars Akshay Kumar in a transgender role.

3. Paresh Rawal

One of Paresh Rawal's most well-received performances is that of Tikku in the film Tamanna, which centres on the lives of Rawal's transgender character, who is the only child of former Bollywood actress Nazneen Begum.

4. Vijay Raaz

Vijay Raaz played the role of a transgender woman Raziabai in Gangubai Kathiavadi.

5. Mahesh Manjrekar

In the Kangana Ranaut-starring film Rajjo, Mahesh Manjrekar played a transgender character.

6. Prakash Raj

In the movie Appu, Prakash Raj portrayed a transgender Maharani who owns a brothel.

