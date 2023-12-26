Search icon
Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

Here's a sneak peek into Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's intimate nikaah ceremony.

Actor Arbaaz Khan and makeup artiste Sshura Khan tied the knot at an intimate family gathering at the actor’s sister Arpita Khan’s house on Sunday, October 24. The couple had a private but dazzling nikaah ceremony on Sunday evening, which was attended by family and close friends from the entertainment industry. Let's take a look at the inside photos from the nikaah ceremony. (Image source: Arbaaz Khan Instagram)

Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan
Here's the first photo from the newlyweds. Arbaaz and Sshura made it official by sharing this photo on their social media, and wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!"

Arhaan Khan posing happily with papa Arbaaz Khan
In this photo, Arbaaz Khan is posing happily with his son Arhaan Khan. Jr Khan looks elated to see his father's new beginnings. 

Arhaan Khan with Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan
In this photo, Sshura Khan is posing with Arbaaz and his son Arhaan. 

Salman Khan and family at nikaah ceremony
In this photo, (left to right) Salma Khan, Alvira Agnihotri and Salman Khan were seen attending Sshura Khan-Arbaaz Khan's nikaah ceremony.

The big family picture of Khans
After the nikaah ceremony, the Khans posed for a big family picture. In this photo, Salman was seen posing with the couple along with his brothers-in-law Atul Agnihotri, and Aayush Sharma, his stepmother Helen, brother Sohail Khan, his sisters Arpita Khan and Alvira Agnihotri, Salim and Salma Khan. His nieces and nephews added more love in the photo. 

 

