SCOOPS: Shah Rukh Khan to make his digital debut? Hina Khan's tantrums irk Kasautii Zindagi Kay team

1/5

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan opted out of Saare Jahaan Se Achha. Since his exit from the biopic on Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma, there hasn’t been any announcement about the superstar’s next project. While industry sources claim that he is likely to team up with Salman Khan for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, there hasn’t been any official confirmation regarding the same.

Now, we hear that SRK is most likely to venture into the digital space. An industry source tells us that King Khan has apparently confirmed a web series with the same international streaming platform with which his company’s already making Bard Of Blood starring Emraan Hashmi. The political espionage thriller is based on Bilal Siddiqi’s book by the same name.

Says our source, “The series that Shah Rukh has decided to do is a thriller. Like Bard Of Blood, it will be produced by his banner. The subject has excited him so much that he has decided to not only produce it but also act in it.”

—Hiren Kotwani