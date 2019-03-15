SCOOPS: Shah Rukh Khan to make his digital debut? Hina Khan's tantrums irk Kasautii Zindagi Kay team

1. Rumour has it: Shah Rukh Khan’s going digital
Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan opted out of Saare Jahaan Se Achha. Since his exit from the biopic on Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma, there hasn’t been any announcement about the superstar’s next project. While industry sources claim that he is likely to team up with Salman Khan for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, there hasn’t been any official confirmation regarding the same.
Now, we hear that SRK is most likely to venture into the digital space. An industry source tells us that King Khan has apparently confirmed a web series with the same international streaming platform with which his company’s already making Bard Of Blood starring Emraan Hashmi. The political espionage thriller is based on Bilal Siddiqi’s book by the same name.
Says our source, “The series that Shah Rukh has decided to do is a thriller. Like Bard Of Blood, it will be produced by his banner. The subject has excited him so much that he has decided to not only produce it but also act in it.”
—Hiren Kotwani
2. Aamir Khan's 'Mahabharata' and Osho biopic on hold right now
Last year, speculations were rife that Aamir Khan was planning to make his most ambitious project, The Mahabharata, as a feature film. Around the same time, there were reports claiming that the actor-filmmaker had also evinced an interest in the Osho biopic, which was supposed to be made as a web series for an international online platform.
However, on his birthday (March 14), Aamir refused to comment on either of these projects. He told the media, “Several things are in the development stage. However, I don’t think The Mahabharata is happening.” When asked if he would make a web series on Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, he said, “I wish to remain non-committal on this for now.”
3. Ranveer Singh’s Apna Time Aayega continues ruling the charts
It’s been over six weeks since Apna Time Aayega, the song from Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy was released. In no time, the hard-hitting number soared to the top spot across all music charts. The highly-energetic superstar not only made Indian hip-hop storm into popular culture but also established himself as a huge artiste of this genre in the country. And more than a month post the release of the Zoya Akhtar-directed musical drama, the song penned, composed and rendered by Divine with Ankur Tewari, Dub Sharma and Ranveer respectively, is still reigning the charts.
“Gully Boy released a month ago and now one can say that ‘Apna Time Aayega’ has become a cult catchphrase. I’m extremely proud that the song is still on top of the charts,” enthuses Ranveer, adding, “It’s my first outing as a vocalist and this kind of acclaim is really beyond my wildest imagination. I’m thrilled that Hindustani hip-hop has found widespread acceptance in the mainstream in India. The audience has accepted me as an artiste in this genre and I’m extremely grateful for that.”
Must say, it is phenomenal to see the acceptance of hip-hop in India where music is usually dominated by Bollywood music, especially remixes. Moreover, Ranveer being accepted as a hip-hop artiste by the audiences also showcases the huge popularity he enjoys amongst the youth that’s now completely plugged into it.
4. Farah Khan to remake Amitabh Bachchan's 'Satte Pe Satta' for Rohit Shetty?
Last month, Rohit Shetty announced that Farah Khan would be making a film for his production house. We’ve heard that the remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s 1982 superhit Satte Pe Satta is on their minds.
However, there is a twist in the tale. An industry insider tells us that two other parties are locked in a legal wrangle over the remake rights of this Raj N Sippy directorial. “The tussle for the rights to remake Satte Pe Satta has been on in court for over a couple of years. Hopefully, it will be sorted soon,” says our informer, adding, “Rohit is certain that he won’t proceed with this subject until he acquires the rights. That’s the process he has always followed whenever he has opted to remake any movie. Of course, he will re-tell the story in his trademark larger-than-life style. But things will be clearer only after the rights issue is resolved.”
Interestingly, about nine years ago, Soham Shah (Kaal, Luck) was planning to remake Satte Pe Satta, which itself was said to be inspired by the 1954 American musical, Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. But the project never materialised. Let’s hope Rohit and Farah get lucky. No?
5. Hina Khan’s tantrums irk Kasautii Zindagi Kay team
When Ekta Kapoor announced that she’s remaking her hit show Kasautii Zindagi Kay with younger actors, everyone wanted to know who would essay the role of Komolika in the reprise version. Then, Hina Khan was brought on board and the TRPs started skyrocketing. Now, the popular TV heroine has decided to step down, following her film commitments. But her exit has hardly left anyone on the sets upset. Says a source from the production, “Hina’s temper tantrums have always been a major cause of concern for everyone on the sets. She hardly behaved well with anyone, whether it’s the lead actors Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan or the other artistes and technicians. She always wanted preferential treatment from the producers and threw major fits when things didn’t go her way.” Clearly, no one from the set is going to miss her. Ouch!