Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's flawless photos here.
At an awards ceremony in Mumbai, the Atrangi Re actress Sara Ali Khan stunned in a striking black-and-white gown with a daring thigh-grazing split.
1. Sara Ali Khan's outfit
Sara Ali Khan arrived in a sexy outfit. The dress included a transparent cutout that highlighted her curves. Her slender legs were also accentuated by the evening gown's thigh-high slit.
2. Sara Ali Khan's footwear
Sara Ali Khan matched her attire perfectly with a pair of black heels.
3. Sara Ali Khan's hair
Sara Ali Khan had her hair open, which complemented her attire beautifully.
4. Sara Ali Khan's makeup
Sara Ali Khan had perfect makeup on. She used lipstick, foundation, and other cosmetics to achieve the ideal nude look.
5. Sara Ali Khan in the work stuff
Sara Ali Khan was most recently seen in Aanand L Rai's directorial Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She is now collaborating with Vikrant Massey on Pawan Kripalani's Gaslight. In addition, she will appear in Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal for the first time.
6. Sara Ali Khan's viral video with Kartik Aaryan
Kartik and Sara were back under same roof for a special occasion where they posed for photos for the first time in a while.
Kartik is dressed in a suit, while Sara is wearing a sheer dress. Fans who saw the popular video remarked on how awkward the actors' interaction was.