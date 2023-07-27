Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Unlike her father, Rajesh Khanna, mother, Dimple Kapadia, and elder sister Twinkle Khanna, Rinke Khanna failed to impress the audience. But where is she now? Read on to know more.

Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia's younger daughter Rinke Khanna was expected to become the next popular star from the filmy family. But unlike her elder parents, and elder sister Twinkle Khanna, Rinke failed to impress the audience in her short career. Recently, a photo of Rinke went viral, and the former actress looked unrecognisable. Let's learn more about her. (Image source: Instagram, Twitter)