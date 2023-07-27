Search icon
Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Unlike her father, Rajesh Khanna, mother, Dimple Kapadia, and elder sister Twinkle Khanna, Rinke Khanna failed to impress the audience. But where is she now? Read on to know more.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Jul 27, 2023, 10:35 AM IST

Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia's younger daughter Rinke Khanna was expected to become the next popular star from the filmy family. But unlike her elder parents, and elder sister Twinkle Khanna, Rinke failed to impress the audience in her short career. Recently, a photo of Rinke went viral, and the former actress looked unrecognisable. Let's learn more about her. (Image source: Instagram, Twitter)

1/5

Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna, and popular actress Dimple Kapadia's younger daughter, Twinkle Khanna's sister, Rinke Khanna, made her Bollywood debut in the 1999 musical drama Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. For the same film, Rinke won Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut in 2000. 

 






2/5

Rinke Khanna's Bollywood career lasted for only five years. In these years, Rinke starred in nine films, including, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain (2000), Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai (2001), Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002), Pran Jaye Par Shaan Na Jaye (2003), Jhankaar Beats (2003). Her last Hindi film was Chameli (2004). Rinke even made her Tamil debut with Majunu (2001). However, the actress failed to impress the masses. 



3/5

In 2003, Rinke got married to a successful businessman, Samir Saran, and shifted to the UK. The couple is blessed with two daughters. 



4/5

After marriage, Rinkie left Bollywood and got settled in the UK. The former actress does come to Mumbai frequently to meet her sister Twinkle Khanna. Here is Rinke Khanna posing with her daughters.

 



5/5

Twinkle Khanna gave a major throwback by sharing this photo on her Instagram. In this picture, young Twinkle and Rinke were enjoying their mother, Dimple's company. 



