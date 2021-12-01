Remember 'Judwaa' actor Rambha? Here's how Salman Khan's co-star looks now

While Rambha may have been away from the limelight for over a decade, she is still by her fans who loved her performances in 'Judwaa', 'Bandhan'.

It's been over a decade since South beauty Rambha, superstar Salman Khan's 'Judwaa' co-star' has been away from films. Last seen in the Malayalam movie 'Filmstar', Rambha tied the knot with a Canada based businessman Indrakumar Pathmanathan on April 8, 2010, and moved to Toronto to lead a family life. The couple is blessed with three children - two daughters and a son.

While Rambha may have been away from the limelight for over a decade, she is still by her fans who loved her performances in not only South films but Bollywood too. Rambha was a part of the Hindi film industry actively from the 90s to 2000s. She, however, started her acting career very early at the age of 15 with Hariharan's Malayalam film Sargam (1992) opposite Vineeth.

