Remember 'Judwaa' actor Rambha? Here's how Salman Khan's co-star looks now

It's been over a decade since South beauty Rambha, superstar Salman Khan's 'Judwaa' co-star' has been away from films. Last seen in the Malayalam movie 'Filmstar', Rambha tied the knot with a Canada based businessman Indrakumar Pathmanathan on April 8, 2010, and moved to Toronto to lead a family life. The couple is blessed with three children - two daughters and a son.
While Rambha may have been away from the limelight for over a decade, she is still by her fans who loved her performances in not only South films but Bollywood too. Rambha was a part of the Hindi film industry actively from the 90s to 2000s. She, however, started her acting career very early at the age of 15 with Hariharan's Malayalam film Sargam (1992) opposite Vineeth.
Read on to know more about Rambha and what she is up to currently.
1. Salman Khan's 'Judwaa' co-star Rambha: How she looks now
Rambha born Vijayalakshmi Yeedi is a former actor who was popular not only in the South film industry but also in Bollywood. In the Hindi film industry, Rambha did films like 'Judwaa', 'Gharwali Baharwali, 'Bandhan', Beti No.1' among others. However, it was her performance as Salman's leading heroine in Judwaa that got her fame.
2. Salman Khan's 'Judwaa' co-star Rambha: Popular films
Rambha started her acting career at the age of 15 with the Malayalam film 'Sargam'. She then made her Telugu debut with 'Aa Okkati Adakku'. Her hit films include 'Bombay Priyudu', 'Judwaa', 'Gharwali Baharwali', 'Bandhan', 'Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta', 'Sargam' to name a few. she was last seen in 2011 in the Malayalam movie 'Filmstar'.
3. Salman Khan's 'Judwaa' co-star Rambha: Where is she now?
In 2010, Rambha tied the knot with a Canada-based businessman named Indrakumar Pathmanathan and moved her base to Toronto.
4. Salman Khan's 'Judwaa' co-star Rambha: Family
Rambha is a proud mother to three children - two daughters and a son. An active social media user, Rambha often takes to her Instagram handle to share photographs with her family.
5. Salman Khan's 'Judwaa' co-star Rambha: Social media presence
An active social media user, Rambha's verified Instagram handle boasts of a strong 291 thousand followers. Her fans often leave sweet comments on her posts and wish for her to make a comeback someday.