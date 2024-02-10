Promise Day 2024: 10 iconic Bollywood songs on promises

Here's a look at some of the Bollywood songs that have the right words to promise your special one lifetime's love.
This week, love takes the front seat as it's Valentine's Week and every love story is incomplete without a pure, and love-filled promise. Bollywood has covered most of the days in Valentine's week and if you are finding the right words to express your love and promise your special ones a lifetime of love, support, and happiness, these ten songs have got you covered.
1. Tum Se Hi
This soulful song sung by Mohit Chauhan from Jab We Met is again a favourite on the playlist for Valentine's Day. It is not the conventional promise song, but one that promises love in the way it confesses it.
2. Yeh Vaada Raha
The song stars Rishi Kapoor and Poonam Dhillon. Sung beautifully by Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar, this RD Burman number is such a hit and just perfect to make your loved one feel special.
3. Kasam Ki Kasam
This melodious song featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan from Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon talks about the promise of love forever. The song is quite popular among the lovers.
4. Vaada Raha Sanam
This song from Akshay Kumar’s Khiladi is rendered by Alka Yagnik and Abhijeet and can be listened to on a loop and will be loved by your sentimental partner.
5. Wada Karle Sajana
This song by veterans Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammad Rafi is perfect to promise your partner support for a lifetime.
6. Har Kasam Se Badi Hai Kasam Pyaar Ki
The song from the film Baaghi starring Salman Khan and Nagma is a perfect treat or promise day as it talks of how the biggest promise is the promise of love and how the two lovers will keep the promise.
7. Sanam Teri Kasam
Sanam Teri Kasam is the romantic song that talks about the promise of being in love with the same person no matter what happens. It is perfect to make your partner feel special and loved.
8. Main Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga
Main Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga from Half Girlfriend starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is more for one sided lovers as it talks about the power of love and how one person’s love is enough for both of them. It also the forever promise to be there by your partner’s side.
9. Tum Hi Ho
Arjit Singh’s Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 is the best song to promise your love forever to your beloved. It will definitely make your partner feel extra special.
