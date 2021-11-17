Pooja Hegde raises temperature in bikini top, drops sizzling hot photos from Maldives vacay

From bikinis to dresses, gorgeous Pooja Hegde, who is having a gala time in the Maldives, sure knows how to flaunt her sexy curves. Alongside Akhil Akkineni, the actress was last seen in the movie ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ which was released on October 15. Currently, the actress is enjoying her vacation in the Maldives which is Bollywood’s favourite holiday destination.

Pooja Hedge has been sharing her steamy pictures from her vacation on social media in order to keep her fans updated. Take a look: