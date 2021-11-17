Pooja Hegde raises temperature in bikini top, drops sizzling hot photos from Maldives vacay

Alongside Akhil Akkineni, Pooja Hegde was last seen in the movie ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ which was released on October 15.
From bikinis to dresses, gorgeous Pooja Hegde, who is having a gala time in the Maldives, sure knows how to flaunt her sexy curves. Alongside Akhil Akkineni, the actress was last seen in the movie ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ which was released on October 15. Currently, the actress is enjoying her vacation in the Maldives which is Bollywood’s favourite holiday destination.
Pooja Hedge has been sharing her steamy pictures from her vacation on social media in order to keep her fans updated. Take a look:
1. Pooja Hegde sizzles in brown swimsuit
Pooja Hegde posted her jaw-dropping pictures on social media with the caption, “Biscuit dipped in caramel and covered in chocolate… basically I’m a bar of Twix?!” (Picture credit: Pooja Hegde/Instagram)
2. Pooja Hegde having breakfast in pool
The stunning Pooja Hegde looked beautiful in a brown swimsuit. She matched her outfit with rose gold-toned accessories. She can be seen enjoying her lavish and exotic breakfast in the pool while posing for pictures. (All Pictures: Pooja Hegde/Instagram)
3. Pooja Hegde looks pretty in black outfit
Pooja Hegde opted for a black dress when she went on dinner in the Maldives. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “The mood’s been set for dinner tonight.” It seems the actress is enjoying the vacation to the fullest.
4. Pooja Hegde wears sexy top
Pooja Hegde took to Instagram and dropped pictures in the white floral printed palazzo, matched with an earthen colour sexy top. Dropping the pictures, she wrote, “Tropical Thunder.”
5. Pooja Hegde raise the temperature in white beachwear
Pooja Hedge, who was crowned as the second runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010, will be seen in the movies ‘Radhe Shyam’, ‘Beast’, ‘Cirkus’, ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, and ‘Archarya’. Sharing the pictures in white beachwear, the actress wrote, "Brave, Free & as Wild as the sea..."
6. Pooja Hegde gives major vacation goals
In 2016, Pooja Hedge made her Hindi film debut with the movie ‘Mohenjo Daro’, alongside Hrithik Roshan.