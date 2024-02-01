Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

Orry has shared the inside photos from Natasha Poonawalla's party for the Jonas Brothers, which took place in Mumbai last week.
The social media sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatramani is seen in his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas, Jeo Jonas, and Kevin Jonas at the party thrown by Natasha Poonawalla for the Jonas Brothers after their first ever concert in India last week.
1. Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas with Orry
Orry strikes his signature pose as he keeps his hand on Nick Jonas' chest in this photo. Nick's elder brother Kevin Jonas is also seen with them.
2. Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, and Aditi Rao Hydari
Orry aka Orhan Awatramani is seen posing with Malaika Arora, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sussanne Khan among others at the Natasha Poonawalla's party.
3. Orry and Nick Jiju
The social media sensation poses with Nick Jonas, who is married to Priyanka Chopra. In the comments section, netizens wrote, "Orry with Nick Jiju".
4. The Arora sisters
Orry is seen in his signature pose with Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, whose life was also shown in the Hostar reality series Moving In With Malaika in 2022.
5. Adar Poonawalla
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Orry with Natasha's husband Adar Poonawalla, who heads the world's largest vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India.