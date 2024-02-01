Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

Orry has shared the inside photos from Natasha Poonawalla's party for the Jonas Brothers, which took place in Mumbai last week.

The social media sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatramani is seen in his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas, Jeo Jonas, and Kevin Jonas at the party thrown by Natasha Poonawalla for the Jonas Brothers after their first ever concert in India last week.