Nora Fatehi sets internet on fire in white feather dress featuring plunging neckline

Take a look at Nora Fatehi's stunning photos here.
Nora Fatehi has proven time and time again that she is a true diva. The actress/dancer is well-liked by her followers, and she frequently posts images on her Instagram account. She shared images of herself sporting a feather dress with a plunging neckline this time.
1. Nora Fatehi's outfit
Nora looks stunning in the photos, dressed in a short white feather dress with a plunging neckline and an embroidered waist.
2. Nora Fatehi's makeup
Nora Fatehi opted for a natural look. She wore nude lipstick, a light eye shadow, and a flawless foundation.
3. Nora Fatehi's accessories
Nora Fatehi kept her accessories to a bare minimum. She chose a pair of gleaming earrings and matching finger rings to complement her ensemble.
4. Nora Fatehi's footwear
Nora Fatehi finished her look with a pair of high heels, which is a terrific choice for her ensemble.
5. Nora Fatehi's post
Nora shared a bunch of photos with the caption, "You see me shining, you pissed I think my haters just really be wanting a kiss [mwah They know I'd body you, sis…" She also added the evil eye emoji at the end.