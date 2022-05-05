Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Nora Fatehi sets internet on fire in white feather dress featuring plunging neckline

Take a look at Nora Fatehi's stunning photos here.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 05, 2022, 11:17 AM IST

Nora Fatehi has proven time and time again that she is a true diva. The actress/dancer is well-liked by her followers, and she frequently posts images on her Instagram account. She shared images of herself sporting a feather dress with a plunging neckline this time.

1. Nora Fatehi's outfit

Nora Fatehi's outfit
1/5

Nora looks stunning in the photos, dressed in a short white feather dress with a plunging neckline and an embroidered waist.

2. Nora Fatehi's makeup

Nora Fatehi's makeup
2/5

Nora Fatehi opted for a natural look. She wore nude lipstick, a light eye shadow, and a flawless foundation.

3. Nora Fatehi's accessories

Nora Fatehi's accessories
3/5

Nora Fatehi kept her accessories to a bare minimum. She chose a pair of gleaming earrings and matching finger rings to complement her ensemble.

4. Nora Fatehi's footwear

Nora Fatehi's footwear
4/5

Nora Fatehi finished her look with a pair of high heels, which is a terrific choice for her ensemble.

5. Nora Fatehi's post

Nora Fatehi's post
5/5

Nora shared a bunch of photos with the caption, "You see me shining, you pissed I think my haters just really be wanting a kiss [mwah They know I'd body you, sis…"  She also added the evil eye emoji at the end.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.