Meet Avantika Dassani, Bhagyashree's gorgeous daughter who is a fashionista in her own right

While Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu has been trying to make his mark in the industry, it's her daughter Avantika Dassani who's been grabbing eyeballs.
Actress Bhagyashree, who recently made her comeback in Bollywood after a long gap of 32 years has been in the news, courtesy of her social media presence, her decision to try her luck in films again and her childer Abhimanyu and Avantika Dassani. After her blockbuster hit 1989 debut film 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' opposite Salman Khan, Bhagyashree quit Hindi films to concentrate on her family life. However, she recently made her comeback in Bollywood with Kangana Ranaut starrer 2021 film 'Thalaivii'.
Meanwhile, her son Abhimanyu too has been trying his luck in films. He made his Bollywood debut with 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' in 2019. However, it's Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika who has been grabbing all the attention online these days.
1. Meet Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani
Avantika Dassani is the daughter of famous actress Bhagyashree. If one goes through her social media handle, it seems quite evident that Avantika is meant for the cameras. Her modelling photos and the confidence with which she faces the lens is proof that she's totally meant for the industry. It is learnt that since childhood, Avantika has had a deep interest in acting, dancing, and fashion designing.
2. Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani: All in the family
Bhagyashree often posts photos with her family. Her Instagram handle is filled with images of her daughter, son and husband. Bhagyashree married Himalaya Dassani in 1990. Avantika is the youngest of the two children in the family.
3. Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani: Netizens ask her to make Bollywood debut
An active social media user, Avantika often shares photos from her professional shoots on Instagram. On her post, she's often been asked by Bhagyashree's fans to make her debut in films as many believe that she could give any B-town diva a run for her money.
4. Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani: Strong social media presence
Avantika Dassani has a strong social media presence. Her Instagram handle boasts an impressive 57.1 thousand followers.
5. Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani: A fashionista in her own right
A keen eye for business, Avantika Dassani is no less than a fashionista herself. Her Instagram photos from professional photoshoots are proof Avantika could give any model a run for her money. Her chic fashion choices and eye for detail are impressive.