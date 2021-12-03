Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2922322
HomePhotos

Meet Avantika Dassani, Bhagyashree's gorgeous daughter who is a fashionista in her own right

While Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu has been trying to make his mark in the industry, it's her daughter Avantika Dassani who's been grabbing eyeballs.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 03, 2021, 10:24 AM IST

Actress Bhagyashree, who recently made her comeback in Bollywood after a long gap of 32 years has been in the news, courtesy of her social media presence, her decision to try her luck in films again and her childer Abhimanyu and Avantika Dassani. After her blockbuster hit 1989 debut film 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' opposite Salman Khan, Bhagyashree quit Hindi films to concentrate on her family life. However, she recently made her comeback in Bollywood with Kangana Ranaut starrer 2021 film 'Thalaivii'. 

Meanwhile, her son Abhimanyu too has been trying his luck in films. He made his Bollywood debut with 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' in 2019. However, it's Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika who has been grabbing all the attention online these days. 

Check out these gorgeous pictures of Avantika Dassani. (All images Bhagyashree and Avantika Dassani Instagram handle)

 

1. Meet Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani

Meet Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani
1/5

Avantika Dassani is the daughter of famous actress Bhagyashree. If one goes through her social media handle, it seems quite evident that Avantika is meant for the cameras. Her modelling photos and the confidence with which she faces the lens is proof that she's totally meant for the industry. It is learnt that since childhood, Avantika has had a deep interest in acting, dancing, and fashion designing.

 

2. Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani: All in the family

Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani: All in the family
2/5

Bhagyashree often posts photos with her family. Her Instagram handle is filled with images of her daughter, son and husband. Bhagyashree married Himalaya Dassani in 1990. Avantika is the youngest of the two children in the family. 

3. Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani: Netizens ask her to make Bollywood debut

Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani: Netizens ask her to make Bollywood debut
3/5

An active social media user, Avantika often shares photos from her professional shoots on Instagram. On her post, she's often been asked by Bhagyashree's fans to make her debut in films as many believe that she could give any B-town diva a run for her money. 

4. Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani: Strong social media presence

Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani: Strong social media presence
4/5

Avantika Dassani has a strong social media presence. Her Instagram handle boasts an impressive 57.1 thousand followers. 

5. Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani: A fashionista in her own right

Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani: A fashionista in her own right
5/5

A keen eye for business, Avantika Dassani is no less than a fashionista herself. Her Instagram photos from professional photoshoots are proof Avantika could give any model a run for her money. Her chic fashion choices and eye for detail are impressive. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad with swimming pool, gym, princess bedroom for Sitara
How much Paris Olympic gold medal costs, what is it made of?
7 hidden spots rich in history from Raichur
Disha Patani sets the internet on fire in bikini in middle of the sea, fans say 'global warming will increase'
Warning signs on your face that tell you are sick, unhealthy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Goan sisters, who impressed Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding with...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews