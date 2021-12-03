Meet Avantika Dassani, Bhagyashree's gorgeous daughter who is a fashionista in her own right

While Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu has been trying to make his mark in the industry, it's her daughter Avantika Dassani who's been grabbing eyeballs.

Actress Bhagyashree, who recently made her comeback in Bollywood after a long gap of 32 years has been in the news, courtesy of her social media presence, her decision to try her luck in films again and her childer Abhimanyu and Avantika Dassani. After her blockbuster hit 1989 debut film 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' opposite Salman Khan, Bhagyashree quit Hindi films to concentrate on her family life. However, she recently made her comeback in Bollywood with Kangana Ranaut starrer 2021 film 'Thalaivii'.

Meanwhile, her son Abhimanyu too has been trying his luck in films. He made his Bollywood debut with 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' in 2019. However, it's Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika who has been grabbing all the attention online these days.

Check out these gorgeous pictures of Avantika Dassani. (All images Bhagyashree and Avantika Dassani Instagram handle)