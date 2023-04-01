photoDetails

Kajol-Nysa Devgan shine at NMACC gala event, pose with Rekha on pink carpet

Nysa Devgan and Kajol attended the gala event at NMACC and the mother-daughter dazzled on the pink carpet with veteran star Rekha.

Kajol and her daughter Nysa Devgan attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre for the gala event, and they dazzled on the red carpet. Let's take a look at the photos. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Kajol and Nysa Devgan setting new rules on the pink carpet

1/5 Here's beautiful mother, Kajol and stunning daughter, Nysa Devgan setting new rules on the pink carpet of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

2. Nysa Devgan's smile steals the limelight

2/5 While posing for the paps, Nysa Devgan smiled at them, and photographers went gaga over the mother-daughter duo.

3. Kajol and Nysa Devgan's deadly combination of white and grey

3/5 At the gala event, Kajol wore a white long dress, while Nysa looked dazzling in the grey outfit. The mangteeka of Nysa adds more value to her look.

4. The beautiful trio of Kajol-Nysa Devgan-Rekha

4/5 Kajol and Nysa's appearance on the pink carpet became more special after they were joined by veteran star Rekha.

5. Nysa Devgan's goodbye kiss to Rekha