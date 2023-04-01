Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Kajol-Nysa Devgan shine at NMACC gala event, pose with Rekha on pink carpet

Nysa Devgan and Kajol attended the gala event at NMACC and the mother-daughter dazzled on the pink carpet with veteran star Rekha.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 01, 2023, 10:51 PM IST

Kajol and her daughter Nysa Devgan attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre for the gala event, and they dazzled on the red carpet. Let's take a look at the photos. (Image source: Viral Bhayani) 

1. Kajol and Nysa Devgan setting new rules on the pink carpet

Kajol and Nysa Devgan setting new rules on the pink carpet
1/5

Here's beautiful mother, Kajol and stunning daughter, Nysa Devgan setting new rules on the pink carpet of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. 

2. Nysa Devgan's smile steals the limelight

Nysa Devgan's smile steals the limelight
2/5

While posing for the paps, Nysa Devgan smiled at them, and photographers went gaga over the mother-daughter duo. 

3. Kajol and Nysa Devgan's deadly combination of white and grey

Kajol and Nysa Devgan's deadly combination of white and grey
3/5

At the gala event, Kajol wore a white long dress, while Nysa looked dazzling in the grey outfit. The mangteeka of Nysa adds more value to her look. 

4. The beautiful trio of Kajol-Nysa Devgan-Rekha

The beautiful trio of Kajol-Nysa Devgan-Rekha
4/5

Kajol and Nysa's appearance on the pink carpet became more special after they were joined by veteran star Rekha. 

5. Nysa Devgan's goodbye kiss to Rekha

Nysa Devgan's goodbye kiss to Rekha
5/5

Before leaving for the main event, Nysa kissed goodbye to Rekha. The moment was captured by the lensmen, and it became the highlight of the star-studded evening. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Gulabi Ankhen to Pink: Songs and movie titles that prove Bollywood's obsession with pink
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
From Euphoria's Maaeri to Sultan Khan's Piya Basanti, how Pradeep Sarkar redefined the way music videos are shot
Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in black gown in latest Instagram post, see viral photos
Inside photos of ex-India captain MS Dhoni's multi-crore palatial farmhouse with modern bedroom, swimming pool, gym,park
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Covid-19 in Delhi: Daily cases touch seven-month high in national capital, positivity rate at 14.37 percent
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.