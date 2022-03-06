International Women's Day 2022: From Aarya, Mardaani to Piku - feisty female characters on screen

Celebrating International Women's Day on March 8, here is a look at some of the feisty female characters.
Over the past decade, women characters and roles are growing exponentially, bringing some unforgettable stories and voices to the screen. From all walks of life, many female characters have changed society with their outlook, strength, and passion. As International Women's Day approaches on March 8, we have a look at some of the most feisty female characters in Hindi films and web series.
1. Sushmita Sen as Aarya in 'Aarya'
Directed by Ram Madhvani, the Hotstar Specials show is led by Sushmita Sen who plays the role of Aarya, an independent mother. She is focused on returning to India and facing her family and enemies. In the show, we see Aarya's journey from a devoted mother protecting her kids to a mafia queen ruling her family's illegal drug empire. (Image source: File photo)
2. Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy in 'Mardaani' series
In the 2014 action-thriller 'Mardaani', Shivani Shivaji Roy battles against a child trafficking criminal Karan Rastogi, played devilishly by Tahir Raj Bhasin and in its sequel five years later, the female cop hunts down a serial rapist Shiv, portrayed by Vishal Jethwa. Rani Mukerji's lead character proved to be a true torchbearer for women's empowerment in both films. (Image source: File photo)
3. Deepika Padukone as Piku in 'Piku'
Shoojit Sircar's 2015 film revolving around the father-daughter relationship saw Deepika Padukone play the titular character in an emotional, heart-touching performance. Piku's father Bhashkor Banerjee was portrayed excellently by Amitabh Bachchan in a National Award-winning act. Deepika's chemistry with late actor Irrfan as Rana was also highly appreciated. (Image source: Twitter)
4. Alia Bhatt as Safeena in 'Gully Boy'
Written by two women Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Safeena smashed stereotypes in the 2019 musical film based on the life of Indian rappers Naezy and Divine. Even among so many characters, Alia Bhatt as Safeena made her presence felt through crackling dialogues and fierce performance as the possessive girlfriend of Ranveer Singh as Murad aka Gully Boy. (Image source: File photo)
5. Vidya Balan as Vidya Bagchi in 'Kahaani'
Playing a pregnant woman who is in search of her husband in the city of Kolkata, Vidya Balan nailed her act in Sujoy Ghosh's cult thriller 'Kahaani'. Vidya Bagchi stoop up against the authoritative figures in this and delivered a power-packed punch in its unforgettable climax. The film deservedly is regarded as one of the best thrillers made in Indian cinema. (Image source: File photo)
6. Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in Delhi Crime
In Netflix's 'Delhi Crime', Shefali Shah plays a tough cop who defied stereotypes. Adapted from the real-life DCP who tracked down the accused in the 2012 Nirbhaya case, she plays DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and delivered the most compelling portrayal of a female police officer demonstrating her dynamism through her expressions and body language brilliantly. (Image source: Twitter)
7. Taapsee Pannu as Rani Kashyap in Haseen Dillruba
Haseen Dillruba, streaming on Netflix, is a whodunit thriller with Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. In the role of ‘Rani Kashyap', Taapsee masterfully portrays the role of a homely, but fierce crime fiction fan who can't stop devouring Dinesh Pandit's novels, as a wacky evil femme fatale who is willing to do anything for her loved one. (Image source: File photo)
8. Madhuri Dixit as Anamika Anand in 'The Fame Game'
The Fame Game, streaming on Netflix, chronicles the story of fictional Bollywood star Anamika Anand. She is a loving wife, a mother, a daughter, a lover, and a famous icon who goes missing without a trace. As Anamika Anand, Madhuri Dixit perfectly portrays a multidimensional woman - fierce and strong yet gentle and caring. (Image source: Twitter)