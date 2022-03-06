International Women's Day 2022: From Aarya, Mardaani to Piku - feisty female characters on screen

Over the past decade, women characters and roles are growing exponentially, bringing some unforgettable stories and voices to the screen. From all walks of life, many female characters have changed society with their outlook, strength, and passion. As International Women's Day approaches on March 8, we have a look at some of the most feisty female characters in Hindi films and web series.