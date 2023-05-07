In pics: The Kerala Story star Sonia Balani's journey from television to Bollywood

You might have hated her character Asifa in The Kerala Story, but it has been a long journey for Sonia Balani. Let's take a look at it.
Sonia Balani is receiving hate for her grey-shade character of the recruiter, Asifa in The Kerala Story. For an actor like her, this is the biggest reward she could ask for. Let's take a look at Sonia's decade-long career. (Image source: Sonia Balani Instagram)
1. Sonia Balani's initial career
Sonia Balani started her career with television, and she was seen in popular series such as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Detective Didi, Tu Mera Hero, and Surveen Guggal-Topper of The Year.
2. Sonia Balani's unimpressive Bollywood debut
Sonia Balani started her Bollywood career with Tum Bin II (2016). However, the film failed at the box office, and her debut went unnoticed. After Tum Bin II, she was seen in Baazaar (2018).
3. Sonia Balani's dedication for art
Back in 2016, it was reported that Sonia went through a transformation and lost weight to look perfect for her character in Tu Mera Hero. While speaking to Etimes, Sonia said, “When the show started, I was a little chubby but slowly and gradually, I lost some weight." Rather than opting for gymming and diet, Sonia decided to lose weight through dancing.
4. Sonia Balani's first major hit in decade-long career
Sonia's decade-long career finally got its worth with the newly-released, The Kerala Story. In two days, the film has earned Rs 19.25 crores in India.
5. Sonia Balani's character in The Kerala Story
In Sudipto Sen's directorial, Sonia played the role of the evil recruiter, Asifa. After Adah Sharma and Siddhi Idnani, her character is been widely discussed among the audience.