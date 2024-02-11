Search icon
In pics: Sonam Kapoor exude boss vibes as she graces Tommy Hilfiger’s show at New York Fashion Week

Sonam Kapoor shares pictures with the ace designer Tommy Hilfiger from New York Fashion Week.

  • Feb 11, 2024, 01:15 PM IST

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has been turning heads with her appearances at global events, time and again. Today the actress was spotted in New York as she graced the ace designer Tommy Hilfiger’s show at the ongoing New York Fashion Week. The actress dropped some aesthetic pics from the show on Instagram wherein she can be seen exuding boss vibes. 

Looking breathtaking in a double-breasted blue pantsuit which she wore with a blue and white striped shirt, Sonam exuded boss vibes. She opted for open hair and red lip color to add a touch of glam to her look. 

Sonam shared the photos from her meeting with the legend on her social media and captioned it, “What an amazing experience @tommyhilfiger 36 hours in my fave NY in an iconic location and a fabulous show.. the most fun I have had in a while. Thank you so much for having me.. can’t wait to come back!”

Sonam Kapoor was also seen posing with the brand ambassador Damson ldris who looked sharp in Tommy Hilfiger's Reversible Varsity Bomber Jacket at last
night's runway show. 

Sonam Kapoor also shared images having a fun time with actors Metawin Opas-iamkajorn and Pond Phuwin at the New York Fashion Week show

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the movie Blind directed by Shome Makhija. The mystery thriller saw Sonam playing the role of a blind police officer and is available to watch on JioCinema.

