Happy Rose Day: From Shah Rukh Khan to Dilip Kumar, when Bollywood heroes professed their love with roses

Here are some of the most beautiful instances of Bollywood heroes declaring their love with roses on Rose Day 2023.
Valentine's Week 2023 begins today with Rose Day on Tuesday, February 7. So let's begin the week of love with our love for movies. From Dilip Kumar in Mughal-e-Azam to Amitabh Bachchan in Amar Akbar Anthony and from SRK in DDLJ to Aamir Khan in Dil Chahta Hai, here are some of the most beautiful moments in Hindi cinema when Bollywood heroes professed their love with roses. (All images: File photos)
1. Dilip Kumar in Mughal-E-Azam
In Mughal-e-Azam, Dilip Kumar’s Prince Salim famously held a rose in his hands as the two courtesans – Bahar (Nigar Sultana) and Anarkali (Madhubala) attempted to woo him in the song Teri Mehfil Mein.
2. Amitabh Bachchan in Amar Akbar Anthony
In Amar Akbar Anthony, when a lovestruck Anthony (Amitabh Bachchan) sees Jenny (Parveen Babi) for the first time, he plucks out a random rose from a passerby to give it to her.
3. Amitabh Bachchan in Satte Pe Satta
A romantic gesture that did not quite land is in Satte Pe Satta, when Ravi (Amitabh Bachchan) tries to apologise to Indu (Hema Malini) with a bouquet of red roses only for her to slam the door in his face.
4. Salman Khan in Hum Aapke Hain Koun
Yellow roses may not be associated with love but they were the choice of flower for Prem (Salman Khan) as he serenaded Nisha (Madhuri Dixit) in Hum Aapke Hain Koun.
5. Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
While many assume that Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) gave Simran (Kajol) a rose in their famous meeting in Europe in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the flower was actually a hibiscus. Shah Rukh did give Kajol a rose on screen two decades later in Dilwale.
6. Hrithik Roshan in Mission Kashmir
While they were surrounded by tulips and marigolds, Altaaf (Hrithik Roshan) opted for a lone rose bud to give to Sufiya (Preity Zinta) as a sign of his love in the song Chupke Se Sun from Mission Kashmir.
7. Aamir Khan in Dil Chahta Hai
Even a character like Akash (Aamir Khan), who does not believe in love, chooses a red rose to give to Shalini (Preity Zinta) as he is mockingly wooing her in Dil Chahta Hai.