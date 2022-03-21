Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan, actress' best onscreen pairings

Today, on the occasion of Rani Mukerji's birthday, let's take a look at her best onscreen pairings in Bollywood
Rani Mukerji on Monday is celebrating her 44th birthday. The actor has been a part of the film industry for more than two decades and has done impressive work in movies namely ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Saathiya’, ‘Chalte Chalte’, ‘Yuva, Hum Tum’, ‘Veer-Zaara’, ‘Black’, ‘Bunty Aur Babli’, ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’, ‘Laaga Chunari Mein Daag’, ‘No One Killed Jessica’ to name a few. Not only that, Rani has won about four awards in Both Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor at Zee Cine Awards.
Rani is one of the few actors who has romanced all the three Khans on the big screen. She has worked in multiple films with actors namely Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Govinda, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Vivek Oberoi among others in her career span of 25 years. Her fans have been waiting to see her reunite with former co-stars and created the same magic they created initially.
Today, on the occasion of Rani's birthday, let's take a look at her best onscreen pairings.
1. Aamir Khan
Rani Mukerji worked first with Aamir Khan among the Khans in the film Ghulam released in 1998. In the film, the duo was loved for their cuteness in the song 'Aati Kya Khandala' and their sizzling chemistry in 'Aankhon Se Tune Yeh Kya' song.
Soon after that, Rani did a special dance number with Aamir in Mann, 'Kaali Naagin Ke Jaisi' which is still loved by many. They even worked together in the ‘Mangal Pandey: The Rising’ and then in ‘Talaash: The Answer Lies Within’, where they played onscreen husband and wife.
2. Abhishek Bachchan
Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan first shared screen space in ‘Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai’. Their jodi is considered beautiful and they went on to flaunt their sizzling chemistry in the movies like ‘Yuva’, ‘Bunty Aur Babli’, ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ and ‘Laaga Chunari Mein Daag’.
3. Govinda
Govinda and Rani Mukerji can be considered as a quirky onscreen couple. They both were paired opposite each other in comedy films mostly like ‘Hadh Kar Di Aapne’, ‘Pyaar Diwana Hota Hai’ and ‘Chalo Ishq Ladaaye.’
4. Saif Ali Khan
When Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji were paired together in ‘Hum Tum’, it took many by surprise as it was totally unconventional. Their nok-jhok and banter were totally loved by people. Due to their fresh pairing, the duo went on to work together yet again in ‘Ta Ra Rum Pum’ and ‘Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic’.
5. Salman Khan
Rani Mukerji's pairing with Salman Khan can be witnessed in many movies and because of that, they went on to become close friends as well. Salman and Rani have been seen together in movies namely ‘Hello Brother’, ‘Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega’, ‘Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye’, ‘Chori Chori Chupke Chupke’ and ‘Baabul’.
6. Shah Rukh Khan
Until ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ happened, we all believed that Shah Rukh Khan looks best when paired with Kajol and Juhi Chawla. But after seeing SRK and Rani Mukerji as Rahul and Tina in Karan Johar's directorial, Bollywood got another actor who looks the best alongside Shah Rukh.
The duo who even share a warm relationship off screen has worked together in movies like, ‘Chalte Chalte’, ‘Veer-Zaara’, ‘Paheli’ and ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’.
7. Vivek Oberoi
Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi worked together in just one film, ‘Saathiya’ and people still can't get over this jodi. Every time, whenever fans meet the actors, they urge them to pair up again and create the same magic they did as Aditya and Suhani.
