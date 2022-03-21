Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan, actress' best onscreen pairings

Rani Mukerji on Monday is celebrating her 44th birthday. The actor has been a part of the film industry for more than two decades and has done impressive work in movies namely ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Saathiya’, ‘Chalte Chalte’, ‘Yuva, Hum Tum’, ‘Veer-Zaara’, ‘Black’, ‘Bunty Aur Babli’, ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’, ‘Laaga Chunari Mein Daag’, ‘No One Killed Jessica’ to name a few. Not only that, Rani has won about four awards in Both Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor at Zee Cine Awards.

Rani is one of the few actors who has romanced all the three Khans on the big screen. She has worked in multiple films with actors namely Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Govinda, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Vivek Oberoi among others in her career span of 25 years. Her fans have been waiting to see her reunite with former co-stars and created the same magic they created initially.

Today, on the occasion of Rani's birthday, let's take a look at her best onscreen pairings.

Happy Birthday, Rani Mukerji!