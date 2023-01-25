From golden swimsuit to yellow monokini: Here's the prices of Deepika Padukone's stunning bikinis from Pathaan

Many people are excited to see Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, while some are more than excited looking at Deepika Padukone's aesthetic bikini looks.

Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan was released today. The film has been in the headlines for a while now. While many people are excited to see Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen again, some are more than excited looking at Deepika Padukone's aesthetic looks in various bikinis, especially in the Besharam Rang song.

Today, we will tell you all about Deepika's gorgeous bikini looks in Pathaan and their prices.