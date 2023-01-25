From golden swimsuit to yellow monokini: Here's the prices of Deepika Padukone's stunning bikinis from Pathaan

Many people are excited to see Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, while some are more than excited looking at Deepika Padukone's aesthetic bikini looks.
Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan was released today. The film has been in the headlines for a while now. While many people are excited to see Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen again, some are more than excited looking at Deepika Padukone's aesthetic looks in various bikinis, especially in the Besharam Rang song.
Today, we will tell you all about Deepika's gorgeous bikini looks in Pathaan and their prices.
1. Deepika Padukone's golden swimsuit in Pathaan's Besharam Rang
Deepika Padukone's golden swimsuit from Pathaan's Besharam Rang song went viral. The body-hugging swimsuit with a deep neckline and deep arms is from Marissa and costs Rs 11,983.
2. Deepika Padukone's shimmery bikini in Pathaan's Besharam Rang
Deepika Padukone, in Pathaan's Besharam Rang, can also be seen rocking a shimmery bikin and chain-mail skirt. This outfit is also designed by Saisha Shinde.
3. Deepika Padukone's yellow monokini in Pathaan's Besharam Rang
In Pathaan's Besharam Rang, Deepika Padukone also sports a yellow monokini from the Louisa Ballou Sex Wax collection. The cutout bikini costs Rs 19,773.
4. Deepika Padukone's orange bikini with sarong in Pathaan's Besharam Rang
Deepika Padukone, in one of the shots of Pathaan's Besharam Rang, can also be seen wearing an orange bikini with matching bottoms and a sarong. This bikini was at the centre of controversy a few weeks back. The price of it is not known.
5. Deepika Padukone's rainbow one-shoulder bikini in Pathaan's Besharam Rang
Deepika Padukone, in one of the shots of Pathaan's Besharam Rang, also sports a custom draped silk bralet. The rainbow one-shoulder bikini is designed by Saisha Shinde and since it is a customised outfit, the price of it is unknown.