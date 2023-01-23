From Kajol, Anushka Sharma to Disha Patani: Actors who slayed in monokinis before Deepika Padukone

From Kajol to Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif, here is a list of some of the actresses who slayed in a monokini.

The trend of actresses wearing monokinis blew up recently after the release of the Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan's song Besharam Rang. In the song, Deepika slays her look in a golden monokini.

However, before Deepika, there have been several actresses who slayed the monokini look either in films or on their vacations.

From Kajol to Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif, here is a list of some of these actresses.