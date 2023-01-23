Search icon
From Kajol, Anushka Sharma to Disha Patani: Actors who slayed in monokinis before Deepika Padukone

From Kajol to Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif, here is a list of some of the actresses who slayed in a monokini.

  • Jan 23, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

The trend of actresses wearing monokinis blew up recently after the release of the Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan's song Besharam Rang. In the song, Deepika slays her look in a golden monokini. 

However, before Deepika, there have been several actresses who slayed the monokini look either in films or on their vacations. 

From Kajol to Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif, here is a list of some of these actresses. 

1. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's athletic physique makes her a perfect candidate to don a monokini. Anushka's Instagram account has several photos of the actor donning a gorgeous monokini and having a chill time at the beach. 

2. Disha Patani

Disha Patani works hard in the gym and never shies away from showing off the body she worked so hard for. Disha's Instagram account is full of photos where the actor can be seen enjoying quiet time at a beach wearing a sultry monokini. 

3. Kajol

Kajol set the bar when it came to donning a monokini. Kajol's super-sexy look in a tiny yellow monokini in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Baazigar was one of the highlights of the film. 

4. Katrina Kaif

Katrina's hot physique showcases her commitment towards fitness and her disciplined workout regime. Katrina, over the years, has served the fans with many bold looks, however her bold black monokini look is one of a fan favourite. 

5. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra has donned a monokini on several occasions, either in films or on vacation. However, her golden monokini look in Dostana remains the most talked about and loved throughout the years. 

6. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's look from Besharam Rang is one of the top topics of discussion mainly because of the ease with which the actor carried the outfit. Deepika's fans are eager to see her don sultry looks in the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan.

