Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Two days before the release, stars of Madgaon Express, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, Pratik Gandhi, and Nora Fatehi arrived at Ahmedabad with director Kunal Kemmu for movie promotions. Check out how team Madgaon Express enjoyed their day out at Ahmedabad.
1. The dynamic team of Madgaon Express
Continuing the grand promotions of the film and causing uproar and excitement everywhere, the director Kunal Kemmu along with Avinash Tiwary, Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi and Nora Fatehi visited Ahmedabad city to promote the highly anticipated film.
2. The funny trio of Madgaon Express
Here's the star trio of Madgaon Express, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, and Pratik Gandhi arrived at Ahmedabad city to promote the anticipated film.
3. Divyenndu giving candid photography goals
In this photo, the masses' beloved Munna Bhaiya posed before heading for movie promotions.
4. Team Madgaon Express at special screening of the film
The team organized a special screening for the audience in the city and the madness multiplied when they interacted with the audience after the completion of the screening.
5. Team Madgaon Express enjoying Gujarati food
A team that eats together, entertain together. Here are the stars of Madgaon Express enjoying lip-smacking Gujarati food with their director Kunal Kemmu, and actress Nora Fatehi after the film screening.
"Bachpan ke sapne... lag gaye apne" and Madgaon Express promise a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is set to hit theatres on March 22, 2024.