Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

A team that eats together, entertain together. Here are the stars of Madgaon Express enjoying lip-smacking Gujarati food with their director Kunal Kemmu, and actress Nora Fatehi after the film screening.

"Bachpan ke sapne... lag gaye apne" and Madgaon Express promise a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is set to hit theatres on March 22, 2024.