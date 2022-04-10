Disha Patani's sexy pink bikini sets temperature soaring, see photos

When it comes to oozing sexiness, Disha Patani outruns everyone. Check out her latest bikini photos.

Malang star Disha Patani never fails to stun her fans with her drop-dead looks, and she usually set the digital world on fire with her bikini photos. So, without much ado, let's check out Disha's latest photos. (All image source: Disha Patani Instagram)