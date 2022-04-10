Disha Patani's sexy pink bikini sets temperature soaring, see photos

When it comes to oozing sexiness, Disha Patani outruns everyone. Check out her latest bikini photos.
Malang star Disha Patani never fails to stun her fans with her drop-dead looks, and she usually set the digital world on fire with her bikini photos. So, without much ado, let's check out Disha's latest photos. (All image source: Disha Patani Instagram)
1. Disha Patani's killer combination
Disha Patani raises the temperature in a pink bikini halter and shimmery translucent pants.
2. Disha Patani- Slayer from birth
Apart from the bikini and pants, the volumized curls and statement jewellery complete Disha's look, and it certifies the fact that Patani is a true slayer.
3. Hot, hotter, hottest
Every time Disha posted an image on her Instagram, she breaks her own records. The MS Dhoni actress never fails to impress.
4. Be summer ready like Disha
Disha Patani sets new fashion trends, and this image is another specific proof.
5. Disha Patani's upcoming projects
Disha Patani's upcoming projects include the much-awaited Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Yodha with Siddharth Malhotra.