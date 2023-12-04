Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Deepika Padukone turns heads in a blue velvet gown at the Academy Museum Gala.
Deepika Padukone has once again left fans stunned with her glamorous looks at the Academy Museum Gala red carpet. Global sensation She scripted history by becoming the first Indian actor to be invited to the Academy Museum Gala, the second biggest stage world over post the Academy Awards. The actress took to her social media to share pictures of her stunning looks and created a stir on social media. Here’s a look at her beautiful pictures.
1. Deepika Padukone in blue velvet gown
Deepika Padukone exuded elegance in a designer one-shoulder gown at the Gala. The actress wore a blue velvet gown with minimal jewelry.
2. Deepika Padukone looks elegant
The actress completed her look with diamond jewellery giving a royal look to her attire. The actress left everyone stunned with her elegant look.
3. Netizens go gaga over Deepika Padukone's look
Netizens flooded Twitter and heaped praise on the actress. One of the comments read, “She looks hot.” Another wrote, “so beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow.” Some netizens also thought that she looked ‘sleep-deprived.”
4. Deepika Padukone at Academy Museum Gala
Other than Deepika Padukone, A host of Hollywood celebrities including singers Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa, and actors Natalie Portman, Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, and Meryl Streep, among many others were seen at the event.
5. Deepika Padukone work front
Deepika Padukone will be next seen in the movie Fighter, helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor and is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25.