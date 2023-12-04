Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3070611
HomePhotos

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Deepika Padukone turns heads in a blue velvet gown at the Academy Museum Gala.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 04, 2023, 04:16 PM IST

Deepika Padukone has once again left fans stunned with her glamorous looks at the Academy Museum Gala red carpet. Global sensation She scripted history by becoming the first Indian actor to be invited to the Academy Museum Gala, the second biggest stage world over post the Academy Awards. The actress took to her social media to share pictures of her stunning looks and created a stir on social media. Here’s a look at her beautiful pictures. 

1. Deepika Padukone in blue velvet gown

Deepika Padukone in blue velvet gown
1/5

Deepika Padukone exuded elegance in a designer one-shoulder gown at the Gala. The actress wore a blue velvet gown with minimal jewelry. 

 



2. Deepika Padukone looks elegant

Deepika Padukone looks elegant
2/5

The actress completed her look with diamond jewellery giving a royal look to her attire. The actress left everyone stunned with her elegant look. 

 



3. Netizens go gaga over Deepika Padukone's look

Netizens go gaga over Deepika Padukone's look
3/5

Netizens flooded Twitter and heaped praise on the actress. One of the comments read, “She looks hot.” Another wrote, “so beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow.” Some netizens also thought that she looked ‘sleep-deprived.” 

 



4. Deepika Padukone at Academy Museum Gala

Deepika Padukone at Academy Museum Gala
4/5

Other than Deepika Padukone, A host of Hollywood celebrities including singers Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa, and actors Natalie Portman, Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, and Meryl Streep, among many others were seen at the event.

 



5. Deepika Padukone work front

Deepika Padukone work front
5/5

Deepika Padukone will be next seen in the movie Fighter, helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor and is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25.



LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup
In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan
Bollywood's five most controversial breakups
In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts
Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Grab the best toasters from brands on Amazon
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews