Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Deepika Padukone has once again left fans stunned with her glamorous looks at the Academy Museum Gala red carpet. Global sensation She scripted history by becoming the first Indian actor to be invited to the Academy Museum Gala, the second biggest stage world over post the Academy Awards. The actress took to her social media to share pictures of her stunning looks and created a stir on social media. Here’s a look at her beautiful pictures.