Neha Sharma oozes oomph in sexy black bikini top

Neha Sharma's sexy and sizzling photos often break the internet.
Neha Sharma might not be appearing in a lot of films lately, but she knows how to remain in the limelight. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in 'Crook' in 2010, raises the temperature on the internet with her hot and bold photos. Check out some of her drool-worthy pictures here. (All photos: Neha Sharma/Instagram)
1. Neha Sharma in a black bikini
Neha Sharma, who was also seen in Ajay Devgn's historical action film 'Tanhaji', looks sexy and sizzling in a black bikini paired with a white shirt in these photos.
2. Neha Sharma in unbuttoned jeans
Neha Sharma is quenching her thirst in these pictures, in which she is seen wearing a black bra with a black shirt and unbuttoned blue jeans.
3. Neha Sharma sets internet on fire
Neha Sharma, who has also starred in films like 'Youngistaan' and 'Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum', often sets the internet on fire with such photos on her Instagram.
4. Neha Sharma in Illegal
Neha Sharma has portrayed the leading role of an advocate Niharika Singh in the two seasons of the legal thriller web series 'Illegal' streaming on Voot Select.
5. Neha Sharma and her sister Aisha Sharma
Neha Sharma's sister Aisha Sharma made her Bollywood debut in 2018 opposite John Abraham in vigilante action film 'Satyameva Jayate'.