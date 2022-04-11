Neha Sharma oozes oomph in sexy black bikini top

Neha Sharma might not be appearing in a lot of films lately, but she knows how to remain in the limelight. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in 'Crook' in 2010, raises the temperature on the internet with her hot and bold photos. Check out some of her drool-worthy pictures here. (All photos: Neha Sharma/Instagram)