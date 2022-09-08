Ranveer-Deepika, Saif-Kareena, Ranbir-Alia: Ahead of Brahmastra release, a look at Bollywood films of real-life couples

Brahmastra is the first film in which the real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing the screen together.
Ahead of the Brahmastra release in which the husband-wife duo of Ranbir Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are sharing the screen space for the first time ever, we take a look at the movies in which Bollywood married couples such as Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, and Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor were seen together on the big screen. (All images: File photos)
1. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Ranveer and Deepika lit up the screen with their scintillating chemistry for the first time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's take on Romeo & Juliet called Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, before working together again in Bajirao Mastaani, Padmaavat, and 83.
2. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan
The royal couple Saif and Kareena first worked together on JP Dutta's LOC: Kargil in 2003 and later on worked in movies like Omkara, Agent Vinod, Kurbaan, and obviously Tashan, on the sets of which their love story began.
3. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
The first film, starring the real-life couple of Bachchans, was the romance drama Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke in 2000 before Aishwarya and Abhishek starred together in Raavan, Guru, Dhoom 2, Sarkar Raj, Umrao Jaan, and Kuch Naa Kaho.
4. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have only worked together in two films to date, both released in 1999 in consecutive months. The actioner International Khiladi was released in March, whereas the crime drama Zumi came out in April.
5. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor's parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor starred in twelve films together, the first one of which was released in 1974 called Zehreela Insaan. Their other movies were Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Do Dooni Char, and others.
6. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Ranbir and Alia fell in love together during their five-year journey of the fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra. The couple, often called the two most talented actors in Bollywood tied the knot in an intimate private ceremony on April 14 this year.