Bhediya star Kriti Sanon looks unrecognisable in old photos, actress' early years will leave you stunned

One of the top actresses of Bollywood, Kriti Sanon, came a long way, and these photos trace her journey.

Before Kriti Sanon charmed the Indian audience with Mimi, Lukka Chuppi, and the recent-released Bhediya, she worked hard in carving her path to stardom. Let's take a look at some lost pictures that will trace the Adipurush star's physical transformation. (Image source: Twitter)

1. Yes, she is your Kriti Sanon

1/6 Shock laga na! Yes, this is an old photo of Kriti posing with her sister Nupur Sanon

2. The unrecognisable Sanon sisters

2/6 Here's another vintage memory of Kriti posing with Nupur. Just like Kriti, Nupur is also following in her elder sister's footsteps, and she got famous by starring in the music videos Filhaal and Filhaal2 Mohabbat.

3. Kriti and Nupur setting sibling goals

3/6 Here's a jittered photo from the early years of Kriti's career in Bollywood. Even in this picture, Kriti is posing with her bestie, Nupur.

4. Kriti Sanon during her first major break with Mahesh Babu

4/6 Here's Kriti Sanon from her debut Telugu film 1 Nenokkadine (2014) with Mahesh Babu.

5. Kriti Sanon and her commendable transformation

5/6 Jaate jaate ek aur suprise. Here are the photos of the Bhediya star, before she made her debut in showbiz. Her transformation is commendable, isn't it?

6. The bonus of Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani