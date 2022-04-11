Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Childhood crush to real-life romance, a look at couple's love story

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's love story isn't a typical 'guy-meets-girl' romance. Let's look back at how it all began!

As the wedding season is gradually approaching its conclusion, it seems like one of B-town's most sought-after couples, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, are in line to get hitched.

Adorably called 'Ralia' by some fans, the couple has often teased netizens with glimpses of their relationship. The celebrity sweethearts have recently sparked wedding rumours, and if reports are to be believed, they will be taking the plunge by tying the knot this April.

While the news of their wedding can be interpreted as that of a match made in heaven, Alia and Ranbir's love story isn't a typical 'guy-meets-girl' romance, with details about the couple's timeline mostly shrouded by secrecy. So let's look back at how it all began!