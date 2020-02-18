DNA Exclusive: Had to record 'Phir Na Mile' five times to get the emotion right, says Ankit Tiwari on his 'Malang' song

Mohit Suri's movie 'Malang' has been a success at the Box Office. The movie also has some songs which have been working well among the audiences. One such song is 'Phir Na Mile', which is sung by Ankit Tiwari. DNA got in touch with Ankit and he spoke to us exclusively about working with Mohit Suri and Aditya Roy Kapur again, singing with Shraddha Kapoor and his memories while recording 'Phir Na Mile'.

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

1) This is your third film with Mohit Suri. Your journey with him began from 'Aashiqui 2' and then 'Ek Villain', both of which went on to be a superhit with most of their songs being well appreciated. To what extent is Mohit involved in the process and any special memories?

Actually, with Mohit I am very comfortable he understands my thoughts and style of music so it becomes convenient and of course, Mohit is involved and we always talk about mode we never discuss the situation. We have discussions over the mode in making the song he has his inputs and the final decision we always make it together at the end of the day we finalise what both agree on.

2) Having sung 'Sun Raha Hai' and 'Galliyan' with Shraddha Kapoor in both the films, did you miss her in 'Malang'?

The film casting is all about the director deciding who are the main leads and both had Shraddha. In 'Aashiqui' and 'Villain', we had Shraddha but in 'Malang', we have Disha. My work is about music but yes I have great memories of working with Shraddha. When I recorded 'Galliyan' it was a great mood and we had amazing fun making those songs. Definitely, if we get a chance to work again together I'm sure we will.

3) Aditya Roy Kapur is a musician himself, so do we see a collaboration on the cards?

Yes, of course, Aditya is a musician. I have seen his work and during 'Aashiqui' when we did the concert where he performed as well but we still haven't discussed a collaboration. But you never know what the future holds. If it happens, I am sure it will be great.

4) Any anecdote from recording for 'Malang'?

With this song, I recorded it about 4 to 5 times to finalise the track before that we thought we want to capture the emotion correctly.

5) With a song like 'Phir Na Mile Kabhi', is there a dark side which you need to touch so it comes out in your voice too?

There is no dark side it's just a thought there are a lot of songs about pre break up and there are many songs which are post-breakup this song is about a present break up while the break up is happening those are the thoughts behind the song and the lyrics the starting line itself says it all 'Abke gaye ghar se jo tere, phir na luat aunga, tu bhi mujhe bhool jaana, main bhi bhool jaunga.' And it's a beautiful thought thanks to Prince Dubey cause this song was composed over the lyrics thanks to him he gave us this thought and I really loved it.

6) What was your state of mind after recording the song? Were you back to your normal life instantly or had to take a break to get back to normal?

Actually, 'Phir Na Mile Kabhi' is a very emotional and a heartbreak song and somewhere it does touch the heart of the listeners as it touched my heart as well. While we were composing this song I didn't sing anything else the entire day I couldn't sit on another song because the emotions stayed with me and the composing and the way the song was made. So yeah I wouldn't say that I had to take a long break for this song but yes my mood was entirely on this song and I spend some time with this song.