Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 2022 unveiled in India: Check design, cabin, features and more | IN PICS

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder follows the same design language as other Toyota SUVs sold overseas. At the front, the SUV gets double-layer LED DRLs that join the piano finish grille which is surrounded by a chrome stripe. The car features a tall bumper, sporty air dam and elegant full-LED headlamps.

When it comes to the sides, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets bold Hybrid badging. The 17-inch alloy wheels offer a tall stance to the car. At the rear, the SUV gets C-shaped LED tail lights that are connected with a chrome strip. The logo of Toyota is placed at the centre of the strip.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be offered in six colour options - Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Sporting Red, Midnight Black, Cave Black and Speedy Blue.