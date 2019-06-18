Change bike sound through app: Revolt Intellicorp unveils first AI enabled electric motorcycle RV400

The artificial intelligence (AI) enabled bike delivers a range of 156 km on single charge, the company claimed.
Startup electric two-wheeler maker Revolt Intellicorp Tuesday unveiled its first electric motorcycle RV400 with plans to roll out the model in seven major cities in the next four months.
The artificial intelligence (AI) enabled bike delivers a range of 156 km on a single charge, the company claimed.
"The RV400 is the first step towards providing sustainable, affordable mobility to every Indian home," Revolt Intellicorp founder Rahul Sharma told reporters here.
With an eye on addressing charging issues, the company is offering onboard and portable charging features along with a portable battery and home delivery options.
(With inputs from PTI)
1. Revolt bikes are India's first AI enabled electric bike
The newly launched Revolt bikes are India's first AI (Artificial Intelligence) enabled electric bike. The bike is named RV 400. Bike will learn about persons' riding patterns as and when they would drive.
The company is opening pre-bookings for the bike from June 25 through its own website and partner Amazon. Later, it will be launched in Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Ahmedabad and Chennai in the coming four months, it said.
2. Revolt RV400 features
The RV400 battery can be fully charged within four hours. Revolt Intellicorp has a manufacturing facility at Manesar in Haryana with a capacity of 1.2 lakh units annually.
On a single charge, the bike can run for up to 150 kms.
Revolt RV400 features
The Pre bookings will open from June 25 and can also be done on a nominal charge of Rs 1000.
3. One can change bike's silencer sound using app
The newly launched Revolt bikes is a step forward towards pollution-free vehicles. The bike look trendy and are intalled with several exciting features.
One of the features in Revolt's RV400 bikes is that one can choose the sound of the bike from the app. Like one can adjust bike's silencer default sound with available other sounds like Sports, Zoom, Rumble and Dirtbike.