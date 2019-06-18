Change bike sound through app: Revolt Intellicorp unveils first AI enabled electric motorcycle RV400

Startup electric two-wheeler maker Revolt Intellicorp Tuesday unveiled its first electric motorcycle RV400 with plans to roll out the model in seven major cities in the next four months.

The artificial intelligence (AI) enabled bike delivers a range of 156 km on a single charge, the company claimed.

"The RV400 is the first step towards providing sustainable, affordable mobility to every Indian home," Revolt Intellicorp founder Rahul Sharma told reporters here.

With an eye on addressing charging issues, the company is offering onboard and portable charging features along with a portable battery and home delivery options.

(With inputs from PTI)