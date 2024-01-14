US: Over 150 Tesla Cars Parked Strategically In 'Ram' Formation Hold Dazzling Light Show In Maryland

Amid the growing anticipation of opening of Ram Temple, VHP of the US organised an Epic Tesla Musical light show in Maryland state. People from the Hindu community were seen holding flags inscribed with images of Lord Ram and raising ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogans. The Tesla car light show was synchronised to the tunes of Jai Shri Ram and was organised by VHP. More than 150 cars, parked strategically in the ‘Ram’ formation, participated in the light show. Tesla’s vehicles have the unique ability to put on synchronised light shows with other Teslas, which can be an entertaining feature in large groups. The cars were gathered at Sri Bhakta Anjaneya Temple in Maryland, which is situated on a street named ‘Ayodhya Way’. Notably, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at sanctum-sanctorum of Ram Temple on January 22. Vedic rituals for Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on Jan 16, a week before the main ceremony. PM Modi is set to attend the ceremonial installation of Ram Lalla’s idol inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple.