Shocking! Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcickis Son Found Dead At US University

Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki's son found dead at a University In US. According to reports, Marco Troper was found dead earlier this week in his dormitory at the University of California, Berkeley. Troper's body was found dead when authorities responded to reports of an unresponsive student on the university's campus. However, despite the life-saving measures taken by security officials, Troper was pronounced dead. The cause of the death of 19-year-old Troper remains unknown and campus police have stated that there are no signs of foul play.